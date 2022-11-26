ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
Capital Pawn & Couture

It’s a great place to do your holiday shopping! Tammy Hernandez paid a visit to Capital Pawn & Couture to meet with owners Adam and Beth Anundi and learn about their local, family business where you’ll find deals on everything from luxury handbags to power tools! Capital Pawn & Couture has locations in Downtown Portland, Beaverton, Salem, McMinnville and Albany. For more information, visit cappawn.com.
Springfield Police: Driver dies in crash after speeding past officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A driver is dead after police spotted a vehicle traveling at high speeds Saturday night, the Springfield Police Department reported. Around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, while stopped at a red light at 42nd and Main streets, a Springfield patrol officer observed a dark colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main at 80-90 mph.
Man runs from police after causing fatal crash, says authorities

COBURG, Ore. — Lane County Officials responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash on Nov. 27 on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. Authorities say a black 2002 Ford F-150 was going southbound when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and hit a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan.
