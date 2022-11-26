Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter
(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter, the most high-profile company to pull ads from the social media platform over concerns about content moderation policies under its new owner. The move aligns the iPhone maker with a rising list of firms from...
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
kalkinemedia.com
Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Amazon thought Alexa would be the next iPhone. Turns out it's a 'glorified clock radio.'
Voice assistants like Alexa were supposed to revolutionize computers — but nobody can figure out how to make money off of them.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Albertsons, Kroger CEOs defend $25 bln merger to U.S. Senate committee
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Skeptical lawmakers from across the political spectrum questioned executives at grocers Kroger Co and Albertsons Companies Inc on Tuesday about their planned $25 billion merger amid concerns the tie-up could boost already-high food prices. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat and chair of the Senate Judiciary...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google. Taking lessons learned over years of delivering online orders to shoppers'...
