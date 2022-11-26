ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter

(Reuters) -Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter, the most high-profile company to pull ads from the social media platform over concerns about content moderation policies under its new owner. The move aligns the iPhone maker with a rising list of firms from...
kalkinemedia.com

Binance to commit $1 bln for crypto recovery initiative | Kalkine Media

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector. The move comes at a time when the crypto market is teetering from the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Albertsons, Kroger CEOs defend $25 bln merger to U.S. Senate committee

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Skeptical lawmakers from across the political spectrum questioned executives at grocers Kroger Co and Albertsons Companies Inc on Tuesday about their planned $25 billion merger amid concerns the tie-up could boost already-high food prices. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat and chair of the Senate Judiciary...
ILLINOIS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm

LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google. Taking lessons learned over years of delivering online orders to shoppers'...

Comments / 0

Community Policy