NBC Washington
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
NBC Washington
VAR Review Wipes Out Moroccan Goal Vs. Belgium
Belgium was able to breathe a heavy sigh of relief heading into halftime against Morocco. With first-half stoppage time winding down, Morocco's Hakim Ziyech hit a free kick past...
NBC Washington
Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo Combine for Portugal's First Goal Vs. Uruguay
The 54th minute of Portugal's second group stage match against Uruguay on Monday provided both exhilaration and confusion. Exhilaration because Portugal scored its first goal of the game, but confusion ensued over who recorded the goal: Bruno Fernandes or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Fernandes delivered a high cross from the left flank...
NBC Washington
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
NBC Washington
Riots Ensue in Brussels Following Belgium's Upset World Cup Loss Vs. Morocco
Rioters in Brussels lit steps on fire, overturned cars and electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks following Belgium's upset 2-0 loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup on Sunday.
NBC Washington
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
NBC Washington
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
Thanks to Casemiro's 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil's first-place spot.
NBC Washington
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
NBC Washington
How to Watch Tunisia vs. France in 2022 World Cup Group D Match
The defending World Cup champions might get a rest day. With France having already secured its spot in the round of 16 after victories over Australia and Denmark, coach...
NBC Washington
Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran
Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
NBC Washington
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
NBC Washington
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action.
NBC Washington
Ghana Escapes Elimination With 3-2 Win in Group H Clash Vs. South Korea
The Black Stars have escaped elimination from this year's 2022 World Cup with a 3-2 win over South Korea in its Group H clash in Qatar at the Education City Stadium.
NBC Washington
Best Moments From Day 9 of FIFA World Cup
Two more spots in the Round of 16 have been locked up. Brazil and Portugal on Monday became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the knockout stage...
NBC Washington
Germany Stays Alive in 2022 World Cup With 1-1 Draw Vs. Spain
Germany is still very much alive in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after coming back to tie Spain 1-1 in a narrow Group E draw. Spain opened the game...
NBC Washington
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
Lionel Messi reportedly could be taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton...
NBC Washington
How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption. Here’s...
NBC Washington
How to Watch South Korea vs. Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is well underway in Qatar. Group H has already been making waves in the tournament following Portugal and Ghana’s Thanksgiving faceoff. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. led the Seleção das Quinas to a 3-2 victory over Ghana in an intense brawl at 974 Stadium. Next up for Ghana? South Korea.
NBC Washington
England's Harry Kane Ties David Beckham Assists at 2002 World Cup
Harry Kane became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002, who also had three. The historic milestone by...
