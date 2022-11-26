Read full article on original website
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Yardbarker
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu, Jose Abreu, Astros improve
You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.
Red Sox already missed out on their No. 1 offseason target
The Boston Red Sox have missed out on what was their No. 1 target heading into the offseason. The Boston Red Sox offseason is not exactly off to a lustrous start. The futures of two lovable stars, Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts, are in question with the team at this point, and even if they backfill Bogaerts’ role with an equivalent player, there are several destinations out there for him that could break Sox fans’ hearts.
49ers Have Signed Former Pro Bowl Cornerback
The San Francisco 49ers added a former star cornerback to their practice squad. On Monday, San Francisco signed Janoris Jenkins. The 49ers will be his fourth team in as many years if he makes the active roster. Jenkins began his career with three defensive touchdowns in 2012, his first of...
Yardbarker
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team
Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game
Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
McCovey Chronicles
Someone should play first
The sky hangs low over our heads. Winter worries descend. As 3rd graders argue over offsides and pass-interference penalties in their pick-up football game, precious recess minutes ticking off the clock, my thoughts wander from work to yes, Aaron Judge’s meeting in San Francisco, Los Angeles plotting their next move, the shortstop market, the Carlos Rodon sized hole at the top of the rotation, the qualifying offer to Joc Pederson—but the state of the Giants’ infield has continued to nag me above all else.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
NFL power rankings, Week 13: Chiefs are mainstays near the top
After their sluggish win against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs are still seen as the top team in the league on most NFL Power Rankings. Someone get Dan Hanzus on the phone. He’d done it again. In his weekly NFL Power Rankings over at the league’s official site, he just couldn’t live with himself having the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 1 overall team for two weeks in a row. This was after they reached the pinnacle of his rankings for the first time all season just last week!
Three 49ers lead their positions in NFC Pro Bowl voting
According to an NFL press release, the following three San Francisco 49ers players lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes for the NFC. For those wondering where some other 49ers players stand, ESPN's Nick Wagoner states that Christian McCaffrey is the second running back in the voting for the NFC, behind Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. In addition, George Kittle is second among NFC tight ends, behind T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings.
