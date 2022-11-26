You know it’s a good morning for Yankees News when the top Yankees News stories are about a Yankees player’s injury and a hated rival getting better!. As the Winter Meetings approach, all eyes in the Yankees’ front office that aren’t currently trained on Aaron Judge’s meetings in San Francisco/time on the west coast should probably be focused on DJ LeMahieu. The utility star’s injured toe (sesamoid bone, to be exact) reportedly feels great, but the doctor The Athletic spoke to this week claims surgery to fix the issue has a 90% success rate. The fracture could heal on its own … or it could continue to diminish LeMahieu’s power moving forward for the duration of his contract. One wonders why the team doesn’t just perform the surgery now rather than waiting to render a verdict until January, when that would mean the procedure would knock him out through June.

1 DAY AGO