While you and I were tearing into some turkey, maybe a little green bean casserole, the Oklahoma football coaching staff was working, and they brought in former four-star DT Jacob Lacey from Notre Dame. The graduate transfer Irishman is a nice get for the Sooners and will have two years of eligibility left. OU will need some help upfront as some guys are set to depart.

NORMAN, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO