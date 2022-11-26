ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma football: Former four-star graduate DT Jacob Lacey intends to transfer from Notre Dame to OU

While you and I were tearing into some turkey, maybe a little green bean casserole, the Oklahoma football coaching staff was working, and they brought in former four-star DT Jacob Lacey from Notre Dame. The graduate transfer Irishman is a nice get for the Sooners and will have two years of eligibility left. OU will need some help upfront as some guys are set to depart.
