ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

DUMPED AND LEFT FOR DEAD: Sick Pitbull Puppies Found Shivering In NJ Woods

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6Q1D_0jOQUFPL00
A keen-eyed driver going past the Wildlife Management Area in Millville spotted one puppy sitting on the side of the road, as if waiting for someone, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Photo Credit: Jersey Pits Rescue

Shivering. Defenseless. Alone.

This was how three pitbull puppies were found last week in a wooded area of New Jersey.

A keen-eyed driver going past the Wildlife Management Area in Millville spotted one puppy sitting on the side of the road, as if waiting for someone, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

When animal control officers arrived, they were surprised to find two other puppies 50 feet further into the woods. All three puppies were crouching down and shivering.

Upon evaluation, it was discovered the two males and female were also suffering from the potentially-deadly parvo virus, Jersey Pits said.

The future was uncertain for the pups for several days, but eventually, Finch, Fox and Falcon turned a corner.

The pups are being cared for by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Jersey Pits, with help from Oradell Animal Hospital/

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 3

Cheryl Gatrell
2d ago

I'm glad the baby's were found so sad to hear this! thanks for the person's who took time to care and call for help!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
People

50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Three Americans Found Dead In Mexico City AirBnb

Three Americans were found dead under unknown circumstances at an Airbnb in Mexico City, multiple news outlets are reporting.Local police found the bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28 and of Virginia Beach, and Courtez Hall, 33, of New Orleans, LA, at their vacation rental …
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Voice

Missing Ridgewood Mom Found Dead In Hawthorne

UPDATE: "Unfortunately, Ridgewood resident Deanne Dunne has been found deceased in the Borough of Hawthorne," Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke announced shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. "The Hawthorne Police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Passaic County Prosecut…
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wbaltv.com

These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
414K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy