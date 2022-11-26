ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Musk threatens to create 'alternative' smartphone if app stores ban Twitter

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

Elon Musk i s toying with the idea of creating his own smartphone should other phones ban his newest venture Twitter .

Podcaster Liz Wheeler raised a red flag about the possibility that the Apple and Google app stores could remove the social media app from their services. Wheeler suggested in that case, Musk should make his own phone.

"Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone and Android," Wheeler tweeted Friday. "The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"


"I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone," Musk responded.

A subsequent poll conducted by Wheeler on the platform found that out of the over 120,000 respondents, a slight majority of 51%, would switch to Musk's new phone. Combined, Musk's various companies have produced not only rockets but also electric vehicles and a humanoid robot .


Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers in recent weeks. Media Matters produced a report that found these companies previously spent $750 million in advertisements on the platform this year alone but have since disappeared.

A string of controversies has befallen the app since Musk became its CEO in late October. Musk laid off an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 employees while reinstating previously banned Twitter accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump.

Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
