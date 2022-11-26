Stop Buying Expensive Huge Ornaments and Instead Get Yourself Some Metallic Balloons

Genuinely, you cannot tell the difference.

People are supposed to be merry at Christmas, but many of us spend our holidays stressing about the cost of gifts, food, and decorations. The good news is that there's an easy way to save yourself some money on your tree this Christmas: metallic balloons!

Instead of buying expensive ornaments and other decorations for your tree this season, opt for a few metallic balloons instead. These shiny baubles will make your tree look full and well-decorated without costing you anything more than a few bucks at a party store (and maybe some helium). Plus, they're fun!

View the original article to see embedded media.

At first, folks didn't quite get the hack and had some funny observations.

"I thought it was prosciutto or some deli meat." @ Jakweelin

"I'm like, why is she putting lunch meat on the tree? 🤣" @ Simply Milan Designs

To be fair, deflated copper balloons do look a bit like deli meat.

Others were excited to try this affordable hack right away.

"I got 'em! Can't wait to put them on my white tree with pink balloons. 😁💕" @ Joy🌸

Balloons are a great alternative if you’re looking to add some ornamentation to your tree but don’t have the budget for expensive decorations. Instead of using tinsel or garland, try filling in the spaces with metallic balloons. You can also use different sizes and colors of metallic balloons. This will help fill up the tree without breaking the bank!

The balloons will look like shiny metallic ornaments from afar, making your tree look full and well-decorated.

You can also attach them to the branches of your tree as a simple alternative to expensive ornaments. If you don’t have any trees in your house (we don’t either), then you can use them as a replacement for tinsel!

Buying metallic balloons is the perfect way to decorate your place without spending a fortune . They're almost always sold at discounted prices during sales season too!