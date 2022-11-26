Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Footage shows group of Iranian fans celebrating World Cup exit
Some Iranians have celebrated their team’s loss to the US and subsequent exit from the World Cup, as demonstrations against the government’s treatment of protesters took place inside and outside the stadium in Qatar. The contest between the Iranian and US sides, whose countries severed diplomatic ties more...
That baguette you just bit into is now on the U.N.'s world cultural heritage list
The signature French loaf is being added to the U.N.'s list of intangible cultural heritage that deserves preservation as a cherished tradition.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival Heads Talk Starry Second Edition, Human Rights Concerns & Future Growth
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (December 1 to 10) kicks off its second edition in the port city of Jeddah this week. The event unfolds five years to the week that news first broke that the country was lifting its 35-year cinema ban as part of a wider strategy to open up its society and the economy. The 2021 inaugural edition unfolded amid uncertainty for both organizers and attendees. There were also a handful of last-minute glitches including the emergence of the more virulent Covid-19 Omicron strain and the no-show of figurehead artistic director Edouard Waintrop. One of the biggest challenges...
Comments / 0