Jiang Zemin, who guided China's economic rise, dies
BEIJING (AP) — Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002, died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, state media reported. The party declared him a “great proletarian revolutionary” and “long-tested communist fighter.” Jiang’s death comes after the party faced its most widespread public show of opposition in decades when crowds called for leader Xi Jinping to resign during weekend protests against anti-virus controls that are confining millions of people to their homes. A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 turmoil, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.
How Israel Became the Global Center For Alternative Meat Tech
Israel has become the center of lab-grown meat and alternative protein technologies, thanks to its geopolitics, climate, and culture.
Footage shows group of Iranian fans celebrating World Cup exit
Some Iranians have celebrated their team’s loss to the US and subsequent exit from the World Cup, as demonstrations against the government’s treatment of protesters took place inside and outside the stadium in Qatar. The contest between the Iranian and US sides, whose countries severed diplomatic ties more...
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no […]
Albanian IT staff charged with negligence over cyberattack
Albanian prosecutors have asked for the house arrest of five public employees they blame for not protecting the country from a cyberattack by alleged Iranian hackers
