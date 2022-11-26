ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran

It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands. "So...
NBC Miami

How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
NBC Miami

What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium

After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
NBC Miami

How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
NBC Miami

Three Takeaways From USMNT's 1-0 Halftime Lead Over Iran

Forty-five minutes down, another huge 45 to go. The United States men's national team holds a 1-0 lead over Iran in its Group B finale of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. A win gets the USMNT into the round of 16. Any other result and the U.S. would be eliminated with Iran, England and Wales all fighting to advance.

