DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. The tensions between the Iranian fans contrasted with their friendly interactions with U.S. supporters. Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans posed together for photos before the game started.

18 HOURS AGO