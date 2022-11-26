Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
USMNT advances to World Cup knockout stage with hard-fought victory over Iran
The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) was made to work hard for its place in the World Cup knockout stage, earning a tough 1-0 win over Iran in a nerve-racking Group B decider at Qatar 2022. Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal was all that separated the two sides as the...
Idaho8.com
Pitch invader with rainbow flag interrupts World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay
The World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader waving a rainbow flag on the field at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Monday. The FIFA global television feed avoided showing the pitch invader, but the individual could be seen running on the field trailing the flag as they were pursued by security officials.
Idaho8.com
Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. The tensions between the Iranian fans contrasted with their friendly interactions with U.S. supporters. Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans posed together for photos before the game started.
Idaho8.com
England advances after beating Wales 3-0 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both scored to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. England coach Gareth Southgate opted to put both players in the starting lineup for the team’s final Group B match and they responded with all three goals. England will next face Senegal in the round of 16. Wales finished in last place in the group and has been eliminated. Southgate had faced calls to freshen up his team after the 0-0 draw with the United States. He brought in Rashford and Foden into a new look attack and it worked.
Idaho8.com
Bale makes early exit for Wales against England at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Wales captain Gareth Bale was substituted at halftime of the team’s match against England at the World Cup because of an injury. It wasn’t clear when Bale was hurt but it appeared he was struggling late in the first half of the team’s final Group B match. He was replaced by Brennan Johnson. Wales lost 3-0 and has been eliminated from the World Cup. Wales went into the match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium needing a victory for a chance to advance in the team’s first World Cup appearance since 1958. The 33-year-old Bale leads the team in all-time appearances with 111 and in goals with 41.
Idaho8.com
Koulibaly’s goal puts Senegal into round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1. Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th. Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated if the score stayed 1-1. The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.
Idaho8.com
World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports: US goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital
US star forward Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after he scored a first-half goal that gave the Americans a crucial 1-0 victory over Iran during group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports. During post-match coverage, FoxSports broadcaster Rob Stone said of the 24-year-old...
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs. Belgium at World Cup
When Belgium's "Golden Generation" meets Croatia's accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday there won't be much room on the field for younger players
That baguette you just bit into is now on the U.N.'s world cultural heritage list
The signature French loaf is being added to the U.N.'s list of intangible cultural heritage that deserves preservation as a cherished tradition.
Comments / 0