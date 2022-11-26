Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
Kyle Kuzma Says The Lakers Would Have Won The 2021 Championship If They Were Healthy
Kyle Kuzma thinks the Lakers would have repeated as champions in 2021 if they stayed healthy.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Michael Jordan Lost To Christian Laettner At Ping Pong, Ordered A Table To His Room, Practiced, And Destroyed Him 3 Days Later
Michael Jordan was obsessive about winning. After losing to Christian Laettner in a ping pong game, he got himself his own table and practiced before beating him in a rematch.
Isiah Thomas opens up about a surprising phone call he received from Karl Malone - "He almost started crying on the phone"
Isiah Thomas shares what happened when he got a surprising call from Karl Malone, who wanted to apologize for an incident that happened 30 years ago between the two legends
WBTV
Former Charlotte Hornets broadcaster, sports media personality Gerry Vaillancourt passes away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Longtime Charlotte Hornets broadcaster and sports personality Gerry Vaillancourt has passed away, the team acknowledged in a statement on Sunday. Vaillancourt served on the Hornets’ television and radio broadcast teams from 1990-2002, serving as an analyst and studio host during his time covering the franchise.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
247Sports
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats makes telling comment after win over UNC
Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats made a telling comment after the No. 18 Crimson Tide (7-1) beat North Carolina 103-101 in four overtimes and handed the top-ranked Tar Heels (5-3) their second straight loss. Despite North Carolina's talent level, Oats simply did not think the opposing team could hang with Alabama when tested.
Detroit Pistons: The man behind the recent bench surge
The Detroit Pistons still aren’t winning many games, but they have had a mini-turnaround of late, playing competitive basketball and keeping games close. This is all while being decimated with injuries, as Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart are still out, and they’ve also had to sit Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and now possibly Marvin Bagley III.
Pacers vs. Kings Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, November 30 (Fade Pacers-Kings Offense, Take UNDER)
The Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings face off tonight, in a battle of young and exciting teams. Both clubs have surprised the league, with the Pacers sitting in the fourth seed and the Kings sitting in the seventh seed. These are two of the top against the spread teams...
3 Patrick Kane trade packages with the Boston Bruins
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the entire National Hockey League. They got off to a hot start so they aren’t at the bottom of the overall league standings yet but they will be in short order. Right now, they should trade Patrick Kane as...
Panthers’ Wilks building case to be full-time head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks is building a solid case to become the next full-time head coach of the Carolina Panthers. And he’s doing it his way. Wilks became the team’s interim head coach on Oct. 10, inheriting a team that was floundering at 1-4 under Matt Rhule. The Panthers have gone 3-4 since, including a 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0