Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Fire crews respond to Raleigh townhouse fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night. This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room. And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door...
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
Firefighters save Burlington home after piece of clothing got too hot, set other clothes on fire
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house caught fire in Burlington after an article of clothing got too hot in the dryer and started smoldering. According to the Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Herman Blue Court just after midnight on Tuesday. They arrived on the scene around four minutes after being […]
1 taken to hospital after shooting at NC shopping center; 1 detained
The shooting was reported just after 7:20 p.m. near the Regal movie theater North Hills at 4150 Main at North Hills Street, according to Raleigh police.
alamancenews.com
Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded
Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on New Bern Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on New Bern Avenue at Hedingham Boulevard Tuesday evening. Raleigh police told WRAL News the man was left with serious injuries after being struck, but did not reveal the details of his condition. The driver did stay on...
alamancenews.com
Elderly man dies in single-car accident
An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run on North Church Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Friday. According to Greensboro Police Department, around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a crash on North Church Street. When they arrived, they found Jerry Martin McBride, 67, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while […]
This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
cbs17
Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
cbs17
GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
cbs17
Garner to break ground on new Public Safety Station Tuesday
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday. It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September. The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake...
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
Human remains found in abandoned car on Fort Bragg range
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Authorities found human remains in an abandoned car on one of Fort Bragg’s ranges during a routine patrol last week. Fort Bragg Range Control found the remains on Nov. 21 and immediately dispatched Fort Bragg Emergency Services. The incident is under investigation.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
Durham police chief discusses ShotSpotter program with Rotary Club of Durham
Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews talked to Rotary Club of Durham about ShotSpotter. The new technology has its critics and supporters when it comes to how to fight gun violence.
Months-long project closes Person Street south of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A months-long road project south of downtown Raleigh got underway Monday. Repairs to water and sewer lines will close South Person Street between Hoke Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard beginning Nov. 28. The project is expected to take three months, depending on weather and...
Missing Raleigh man known for his kindness, flowers found safe in Atlantic City
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man known as Mr. Noble who usually sits at the corner of St. Mary's and Peace streets in Raleigh was found safe in Atlantic City after being missing for weeks. “The downtown Raleigh flower man was found safe in Atlantic City [New Jersey],” a viewer...
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0