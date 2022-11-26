ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Fire crews respond to Raleigh townhouse fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple fire crews responded to a Raleigh townhouse fire Monday night. This happened near Six Forks and Mourning Drive Roads. Firefighters said they believe the fire started in a laundry room. And one woman told CBS 17 that she rushed over because the fire was next door...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Shooting in Burlington leaves one dead, another wounded

Police in Burlington insist they have “strong leads” in a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the city’s police department, this fatal burst of gunfire erupted last Wednesday evening along the 800 block of Avon Avenue. By...
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

Elderly man dies in single-car accident

An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

This day in history: Deadly EF-4 tornado rips through Raleigh, killing 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Nov. 28, 1988, a deadly EF-4 tornado ripped through Raleigh. It has been 34 years since the tornado touched down around 1 a.m. near Umstead State Park and Ebenezer Church Road, flattening a Kmart and destroying Asbury United Methodist Church. No severe thunderstorm or tornado watches or warnings had been issued for Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Safety concerns grow after shootings at popular area shopping spots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two shootings at popular shopping spots in the area have some people concerned about their safety. Police say a man was shot outside the Regal movie theater in North Hills Sunday night and suffered non life-threatening injuries. They say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Garner to break ground on new Public Safety Station Tuesday

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County and the Town of Garner are preparing to break ground on a new Public Safety Station Tuesday. It comes after Garner’s Town Council unanimously approved the plans in September. The estimated $10.2 million contract for the station was approved by the Wake...
GARNER, NC
WRAL News

