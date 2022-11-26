ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doddie Weir death: Scotland rugby legend dies aged 52 after battle with Motor Neurone Disease

By Luke Baker
 3 days ago

Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52, six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease .

Weir, who was capped 61 times for Scotland and also went on tour with the British & Irish Lions in 1997, raised millions through his My Name’5 Doddie foundation following his diagnosis in 2016.

The lock was given an OBE in 2019 for services to rugby, to MND research and to the Borders community as he became one of the most prominent faces in the fight to raise awareness of the disease - pushing for better research to be carried out into MND and appealing for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it. He is survived by his wife Kathy and sons Hamish, Angus and Ben.

Earlier this month, he appeared at Murrayfield with the match ball before Scotland kicked off their autumn international against New Zealand, receiving a huge ovation from the crowd.

It mirrored the emotional on-pitch appearance he made with his three sons against the same opponents back in the autumn of 2017.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie,” said the Weir family, in a statement released through Scottish Rugby

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND (Motor Neurone Disease) for so many years.

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. Whether working together on the farm, on holiday, or celebrating occasions with wider family and friends, Doddie was always in the thick of it. We are lucky to have shared our lives with him and we cherish all those memories: his love and warmth, his support and advice, his quick wit, and his terrible jokes. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.”

