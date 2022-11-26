ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38okys_0jOQSZbN00

An Israeli man died Saturday from wounds he sustained in twin blasts that hit Jerusalem earlier this week, bringing to two the number of dead in the explosions that Israeli police blamed on Palestinians .

Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem announced that Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh had died. He was critically wounded in one of the blasts at the city’s bus stops.

“The trauma and intensive care teams of Shaare Zedek fought for his life, but unfortunately his injury was very fatal,” the hospital said.

The first explosion occurred near a typically crowded bus stop on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. One of the blasts immediately killed Aryeh Schupak, 15, a dual Israeli-Canadian national who was heading to a Jewish seminary when the blast went off.

The blasts wounded about 18 Israelis , three of them seriously.

While Palestinians have carried out stabbings, car rammings and shootings in recent years, bombing attacks have been very rare since the end of a Palestinian uprising nearly two decades ago.

No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the Jerusalem explosions.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been surging for months, amid nightly Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank prompted by a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis that killed 19 people in the spring.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin ‘has lost nearly 160 generals and colonels among 1,500 officers’ since Russia invaded Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has lost more than 1,500 military officers – including nearly 160 generals and colonels – since Russia invaded Ukraine nine months ago, according to an open-source tally which echoes the findings of other independent investigations.The Kremlin has been guarded in its public admissions regarding the scale of millitary losses in Ukraine, with the most recent official figure of 5,397 – given in September by defence minister Sergei Shoigu – sitting significantly lower than Western estimates.In stark contrast, the United States’ top general Mark Milley suggested earlier this month, as the Russians retreated from Kherson, that Moscow and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin set to launch renewed crackdown on Russian dissent, says MoD

Vladimir Putin has introduced new laws aimed at silencing dissenters as the war in Ukraine goes on and “increasingly impacts Russians’ everyday lives”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today.The MoD pointed to Moscow’s approved amendments to a statute against “foreign agents” that will widen the field for potential offences when they take effect tomorrow.Under the 2012 law, foreign agents are defined as “individuals or organisations who have received financial support from abroad.” The amendments will extend the definition to those which are merely under undefined “influence or pressure” of foreign actors, the MoD said.Meanwhile, Russia stepped up...
The Independent

‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast

At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
The Independent

At least 45 Australian soldiers died by suicide in over 20 years after PoW training, inquiry told

At least 45 Australian soldiers who attended the “Prisoners of War” training to deal with potentially being captured and tortured, took their own lives afterward, an inquiry was told on Wednesday.Colonel Simon Dowse from the Defence School of Intelligence told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veterans Suicide that the force’s conduct after capture (CAC) courses were designed to help members cope if taken hostage, according to the Australian Associated Press.The course is mandated before international deployment.During the third day of the public hearing in Wagga Wagga city, Mr Dowse said that to his knowledge no Australian Defence Forces...
The Independent

NGO asks Spain to halt possible return of Nigerian stowaways

A human rights organization asked the Spanish government on Wednesday to halt the potential return to Nigeria of three men found traveling on an oil tanker's rudder after an 11-day ocean voyage from Lagos, Nigeria to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands. The stowaways of Nigerian nationality were picked up Monday by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service from the rudder of the Alithini II ship and transferred to two hospitals on the island of Gran Canaria with symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. One of them remains hospitalized while the other two have been returned to the Malta-flagged vessel, a spokesperson...
The Independent

German parliament set to label 1930s Ukraine famine genocide

Germany's parliament is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday labeling as genocide Ukraine's 1930s “Holodomor" — a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin.The resolution is being brought to the lower house, or Bundestag, by the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition and the main opposition bloc. It comes days after Ukrainians marked the 90th anniversary of the start of the famine.The resolution states that “the mass deaths from hunger were not a result of failed harvests; the political leadership of the Soviet Union under...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy