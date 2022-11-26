ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Australia stun Wales with 21-point comeback to leave Wayne Pivac reeling

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vA1pC_0jOQSXpv00

Wayne Pivac ’s future as Wales rugby head coach was left hanging by a thread after Australia rugby staged a stunning fightback to win an autumn international thriller 39-34 in Cardiff.

Seven days after a humiliating home defeat against Georgia, Wales were cruising to victory with a 34-13 lead after 58 minutes.

But the injury-hit Wallabies somehow turned things around, scoring 26 unanswered points during the final 22 minutes as Wales captain Justin Tipuric and substitute hooker Ryan Elias were yellow-carded seven minutes apart.

Flanker Jac Morgan scored two tries for Wales, while there were also touchdowns for No 8 Taulupe Faletau and wing Rio Dyer, with fly-half Gareth Anscombe adding four conversions and two penalties.

But Australia, who were without the likes of key players Michael Hooper, Nic White and Taniela Tupou, delivered tries for hooker Folua Fainga’a and wing Mark Nawaqanitawase, before the winger added a second touchdown, while they also gained a penalty try before Lachlan Lonergan’s 79th-minute try sealed the comeback.

Fly-half Ben Donaldson kicked a conversion and two penalties, while Noah Lolesio booted two late conversions to leave Wales crestfallen.

Whether Pivac remains in charge heading into this season’s Six Nations Championship now looks unlikely, with Wales’ woes continuing just 10 months before the World Cup in France.

Pivac handed a Test debut to Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins, while world record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones made his first Wales start since March.

But a late injury blow saw full-back Leigh Halfpenny ruled out after he suffered a back spasm during the warm-up, so wing Josh Adams was promoted off the bench and handed the number 15 shirt.

Wales made a poor start, with lock Adam Beard dropping the kick-off, Australia dominating an ensuing scrum and Donaldson booting his team ahead through a third-minute penalty.

But the home side hit back impressively, as scrum-half Tomos Williams linked well with Jones, whose one-handed pass found Morgan, and he powered over for his third try in two Tests.

Anscombe converted, before Williams went off for a head injury assessment and was replaced by Kieran Hardy.

Donaldson and Anscombe exchanged penalties as Wales led 10-6 after the opening quarter, and there was an impressive momentum about Pivac’s team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6NdX_0jOQSXpv00

Australia then fell further behind following a slick handling move that ended in Faletau crossing wide out after he collected wing Dyer’s scoring pass.

Anscombe converted and added another penalty, putting Australia firmly behind the eight-ball as they trailed by 14 points midway through the second quarter.

Australia needed a response before the interval, and it arrived through a 33rd-minute try for Fainga’a after the Wallabies executed an impressive lineout drive.

Donaldson converted, but Australia had scrum-half Jake Gordon yellow-carded for deliberate offside following a sharp Dyer break.

Wales could not make them pay, though, with Hardy being held up over the line, and Australia trailed 20-13 at half-time.

Australia then briefly went down to 13 men when replacement prop Tom Robertson, who was on for Wallabies skipper James Slipper, received a yellow card following a scrummaging infringement.

And Wales made it count, driving a lineout at relentless pace, with Morgan claiming his second try and Anscombe’s conversion restoring a 14-point advantage.

Australia could not handle a rampant Welsh pack, and Dyer scored Wales’ fourth try, with Anscombe converting before he went off after suffering a nasty-looking shoulder injury.

But the game was turned on its head during a scarcely believable final quarter, with Nawaqanitawase’s second try prompting a Welsh collapse as Tipuric was sin-binned for a trip and Elias followed after he collapsed a maul that led to the penalty try.

And there was still time for Lonergan to win a game that was probably Pivac’s 34th and final Test in charge of Wales.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

World Cup 2022: Jubilant England fans celebrate after cruising to victory against Wales

England fans’ spirits were high after the Three Lions cruised to victory in their “Battle of Britain” World Cup 2022 clash against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November.Meanwhile the Dragons were left heartbroken after crashing out of their second-ever tournament, losing 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.Scenes from Manchester and London showed England fans jumping in delight, with cups thrown into the air.After topping Group B, England will now face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England beat Wales to claim Group B top spot in World Cup 2022England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup matchWorld Cup: Fans go wild as England score two goals in two minutes against Wales
The Independent

Australia vs Denmark prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, as Australia and Denmark seek to join France in the knockout stages while eliminating their opponents here.France fell behind against Australia but ultimately emerged 4-1 winners, before also seeing off a spirited Denmark side 2-1. In doing so, the defending champions booked their place in the last 16.Elsewhere, Australia responded well to achieve a narrow victory over Tunisia, who had held Denmark to a goalless draw prior to that.Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here, while any other outcome would complicate matters and see goal difference...
The Independent

England turn attentions to ‘big business’ after World Cup win over Wales

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase with a comprehensive victory against Wales.The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Rashford’s brilliant free-kick and fizzing strike came either side of Phil Foden’s goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph against Wales, who head home as England gear up for the last 16.Their reward for topping the group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday and alcohol-free celebrations...
The Independent

Fifa confirm rainbow items will be allowed in World Cup stadiums

Fifa have finally given public assurances that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums at the World Cup, as first revealed by The Independent.Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow colours and slogans such as “Women. Life. Freedom” to stop them from getting inside stadiums.Seven European teams including England and Wales lost the fight to wear multi-colored “OneLove” armbands during their matches and some fans complained they weren’t allowed to bring items with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.The...
The Independent

In Ukraine, seeing World Cup, playing soccer pose challenges

Ukrainian video-game vendor Roman Kryvyi, fresh from a soccer game on a snow-blanketed field in suburban Kyiv, sat up close to a TV in a kebab shop as intermittent city power returned just in time for Tuesday’s World Cup game between Wales and England. For the 22-year-old soccer buff, there was no question about which side to support in the matchup: He remembers how he was crestfallen — rolling on the floor in despair and on the verge of tears — when Wales ousted his beloved Ukraine in the qualifiers. The grudge hasn't worn off. “Only England! England has...
The Independent

Voices: Win or lose, nothing beats the age old tradition of booing the English

It’s a bitterly cold November night but my local Cardiff pub is rammed, full to the brim with Welsh fans, the smell of hot anticipation and mild BO fills the air. Like everyone else, I’m here to watch the most nerve-wracking sporting match of the year. Wales vs England - lions vs dragons.  I’m not what you would call a traditional football fan, or even a fan at all. But it’s a must when it comes to England.After all, this was never just a game of football. This was about a centuries old rivalry. Seeking revenge for the murder of...
The Independent

Tunisia vs France live stream: Where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online and on TV

France face Tunisia to round off their World Cup Group D with Les Bleus eyeing up top spot.Victory last time out over Denmark already places Didier Deschamps’ side into the last 16, while Tunisia must pull off a shock here and hope Australia and Denmark draw, or they produce a better victory to Kasper Hjulmand’s side, which would see them advance on goal difference. “I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When I am with...
The Independent

Tunisia vs France predicted line-ups and team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Kylian Mbappe’s France aim to finish with three wins from three matches when they face Tunisia to round off their World Cup Group D campaign. Les Bleus had too much for Denmark last time out, but Tunisia know they must win and hope Australia and Denmark draw, or that their victory is by a superior margin compared to Kasper Hjulmand’s side.“I wasn’t worried – I am never worried when it comes to my squad,” Didier Deschamps said when discussing the World Cup curse of the holders exiting at the group stage. “When I am with my boys, I have...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy