ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

DUMPED AND LEFT FOR DEAD: Sick Pitbull Puppies Found Shivering In NJ Woods

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Shivering. Defenseless. Alone.

This was how three pitbull puppies were found last week in a wooded area of New Jersey.

A keen-eyed driver going past the Wildlife Management Area in Millville spotted one puppy sitting on the side of the road, as if waiting for someone, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

When animal control officers arrived, they were surprised to find two other puppies 50 feet further into the woods. All three puppies were crouching down and shivering.

A happy update for Finch, Fox and Falcon, our three pups abandoned in the woods with parvo. We are thrilled to share...

Posted by Jersey Pits Rescue on Monday, November 21, 2022

Upon evaluation, it was discovered the two males and female were also suffering from the potentially-deadly parvo virus, Jersey Pits said.

The future was uncertain for the pups for several days, but eventually, Finch, Fox and Falcon turned a corner.

Our three little turkeys are feeling much better, and we know exactly who to give thanks to! As we sit down to...

Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The pups are being cared for by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Jersey Pits, with help from Oradell Animal Hospital/

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Decapitated Body Found In North Philly Home: Report

Police are investigating after a decapitated woman's body was recovered in a north Philadelphia home, according to a report by CBS News. Authorities were called to a home on the 300 block of Magee Avenue in the Lawndale section of the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the outlet wrote.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Meet Oscar, The Famous “Home Depot Cat” From Cherry Hill, NJ

No doubt, you've entered your nearest Home Depot location and have noticed birds flying around once or twice, right?. The workers employed at the Home Depot in Cherry Hill, Camden County, found an orange cat the wandered into the store and made himself right at home. Luckily, that location is filled with some pretty big-hearted people, because now, Oscar's a bit of a celebrity around there. You guessed it: Oscar now lives at that Home Depot FULL TIME. He's a resident!
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite

Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Fentanyl/Cocaine Mix To Teenager

A 44-year-old man from South Jersey admitted selling a fatal dose of fentanyl mixed with cocaine to a teenager, authorities said. Freddie W. Smith, 44, of Vineland, pleaded guilty in Atlantic County Superior Court to one count of first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, according to the county prosecutor's office. On Monday, Nov 28, Smith admitted he sold drugs containing fentanyl which killed an 18-year-old local man, the prosecutor said.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks Husband Sentenced To Prison For Giving Wife Fatal Fentanyl Dose: DA

The Bucks County husband who supplied his wife with a deadly dose of fentanyl will spend four to eight years in prison, a judge has ruled. Ryan Shields, 40, of Fairless Hills, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death after his wife Amanda Shields fatally overdosed on fentanyl in August 2020, said the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 29.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Back-To-Back Fires Displace 18 In Philly, Say Officials

Around 18 people were displaced by a pair of fires in north Philadelphia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to officials. The "back-to-back" blazes broke out in Germantown and Tioga-Nicetown before sunrise, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters rescued two people from the buildings...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
414K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy