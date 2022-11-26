DUMPED AND LEFT FOR DEAD: Sick Pitbull Puppies Found Shivering In NJ Woods

Shivering. Defenseless. Alone.

This was how three pitbull puppies were found last week in a wooded area of New Jersey.

A keen-eyed driver going past the Wildlife Management Area in Millville spotted one puppy sitting on the side of the road, as if waiting for someone, on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

When animal control officers arrived, they were surprised to find two other puppies 50 feet further into the woods. All three puppies were crouching down and shivering.

A happy update for Finch, Fox and Falcon, our three pups abandoned in the woods with parvo. We are thrilled to share... Posted by Jersey Pits Rescue on Monday, November 21, 2022

Upon evaluation, it was discovered the two males and female were also suffering from the potentially-deadly parvo virus, Jersey Pits said.

The future was uncertain for the pups for several days, but eventually, Finch, Fox and Falcon turned a corner.

Our three little turkeys are feeling much better, and we know exactly who to give thanks to! As we sit down to... Posted by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge on Thursday, November 24, 2022

The pups are being cared for by Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and Jersey Pits, with help from Oradell Animal Hospital/