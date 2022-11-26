Read full article on original website
KGW
City removes homeless encampment on North Columbia Blvd
The encampment was years in the making. Neighbors said the city didn’t take action fast enough, but residents said the approach wouldn’t help people living in the ca.
thereflector.com
Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open
Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
thereflector.com
Woodland planning changes may be reversed after backlash from Cowlitz County
Recent changes to Woodland’s land use planning focused on the Bottoms region located outside of city limits could be rescinded due to legal action by Cowlitz County. During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Woodland City Council heard from city staff about the reasons behind an upcoming vote to rescind two ordinances focused on the area to the south and west of the city.
'We’ll come back after it’s clean’: City clears large homeless camp in North Portland; homeless plan their return
PORTLAND, Ore. — The sound of Portland Bureau of Transportation tow trucks echoed from a large homeless encampment buried in the woods off North Columbia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. It’s a camp that’s been growing in the St. John’s neighborhood for years. “It’s taken a toll...
Tripledemic fills Portland urgent care facilities
With RSV, flu and COVID having somewhat similar symptoms many sick people are going in for testing to find out what they have, and whether there is any medication they can take to fight the virus.
focushillsboro.com
The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts
Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Author’s Book Describes Crucial Role of Community Libraries
During the general election earlier this month, nearly 60 percent of Morton voters opted to leave the Timberland Regional Library District, reversing a decision a decade ago to pay taxes to support the five-county library system. Yet they never received a permanent library inside the city. Neither has Toledo, but...
Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals
The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
As County Gives No Hint of Funding Wheeler’s Encampments, City Council Will Vote on Wednesday to Go It Alone
This week, Portland will begin setting aside money for an ambitious plan to end street camping. Last Thursday, the Portland City Council narrowly failed to immediately approve a $27 million “down payment” for the massive sanctioned encampments Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to build with the end goal of banning unsanctioned camping citywide within the next two years.
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground council considers changes to housing density
The city of Battle Ground is looking to implement a handful of rezoning moves to bring up its density requirements for residential housing as part of an overarching planning process executed last year. During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Battle Ground City Council heard from city staff about five potential...
The Portland Mercury
The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize
As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 suit to begin this week
PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Senate Rescinds Security Protocol for Boquist, Firmageddon, and Killer Robots
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! There is a...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
woodworkingnetwork.com
Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
thereflector.com
Tree lighting events set for this weekend
The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Rosalie ‘Pode’ Hendricks: 1928-2022
Rosalie “Pode” (Rushton) Hendricks passed away in her home on Nov. 23, 2022. Pode was born on May 27, 1928, to Bob and Gladys Rushton in Copalis, Washington. The Rushton family moved many times during her childhood. She attended school in Hoquiam, Boistfort, Pe Ell and Morton, and graduated from Mossyrock High School in 1946. As a young person, she worked in the seafood industry shucking oysters and clams.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘A learning experience’: U.S. Army veteran coming back from homelessness in Vancouver
Pablo Rodriguez has endured enough life battles to make anyone bitter. He escaped his home country of Cuba as a young boy, served in the Army for five years of active duty and slept on the streets of Vancouver after becoming homeless earlier this year. Yet through all his ups...
