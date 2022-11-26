ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments

thereflector.com

Winter shelter locations in Clark County now open

Clark County’s winter weather shelters are now open at several area churches. The county’s Winter Hospitality Overflow (WHO) and the Satellite Overflow Shelters (SOS) are open seven nights per week for people in need of emergency shelter, a news release stated. The WHO site at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, at 5607 NE Gher Road in Vancouver, serves families, single women and couples, while the WHO site at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver, serves single men.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Woodland planning changes may be reversed after backlash from Cowlitz County

Recent changes to Woodland’s land use planning focused on the Bottoms region located outside of city limits could be rescinded due to legal action by Cowlitz County. During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Woodland City Council heard from city staff about the reasons behind an upcoming vote to rescind two ordinances focused on the area to the south and west of the city.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

The Largest Pollution Settlement in Oregon History Was Made by Precision Castparts

Largest Pollution Settlement: Late in October, as a result of a pollution class action settlement, hundreds of people living in Inner Southeast Portland got money. Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC) was sued for allegedly polluting a wide area around their facility, including the neighbourhoods of Brentwood-Darlington, Woodstock, Ardenwald, and Eastmoreland. The...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals

The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

As County Gives No Hint of Funding Wheeler’s Encampments, City Council Will Vote on Wednesday to Go It Alone

This week, Portland will begin setting aside money for an ambitious plan to end street camping. Last Thursday, the Portland City Council narrowly failed to immediately approve a $27 million “down payment” for the massive sanctioned encampments Mayor Ted Wheeler intends to build with the end goal of banning unsanctioned camping citywide within the next two years.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground council considers changes to housing density

The city of Battle Ground is looking to implement a handful of rezoning moves to bring up its density requirements for residential housing as part of an overarching planning process executed last year. During its Nov. 21 meeting, the Battle Ground City Council heard from city staff about five potential...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
The Portland Mercury

The Majority of Portland-Area New Seasons Stores Have Moved to Unionize

As of Monday afternoon, workers at more than half of all New Seasons grocery stores in the Portland Metro area have moved to unionize. A New Seasons store in Beaverton's Cedar Hills neighborhood became the tenth to file a petition to hold a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) Monday.
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Measure 114 suit to begin this week

PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Emerald ash borer gains a foothold in Pacific Northwest

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The deadly emerald ash borer (EAB) has been spotted in western Oregon, just 25 miles west of Portland and a short drive from the Pacific Ocean. The confirmed presence of the invasive EAB in Forest Grove, Ore., raises the number of states impacted by infestations of the insidious beetle to 36, according to the Emerald Ash Borer Network. In addition, EAB has been sighted in five Canadian provinces including Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Manitoba.
FOREST GROVE, OR
thereflector.com

Tree lighting events set for this weekend

The Christmas season will officially begin this weekend as cities in North Clark County host their respective tree lighting ceremonies. Kicking off the festivities on Friday, Dec. 2, will be Battle Ground. The city’s event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center at 912 E. Main St.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Rosalie ‘Pode’ Hendricks: 1928-2022

Rosalie “Pode” (Rushton) Hendricks passed away in her home on Nov. 23, 2022. Pode was born on May 27, 1928, to Bob and Gladys Rushton in Copalis, Washington. The Rushton family moved many times during her childhood. She attended school in Hoquiam, Boistfort, Pe Ell and Morton, and graduated from Mossyrock High School in 1946. As a young person, she worked in the seafood industry shucking oysters and clams.
MOSSYROCK, WA

