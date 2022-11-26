Vigil held for Colorado Springs victims in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Saratoga Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs are holding a remembrance for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs. The vigil will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m.

NYS Assemblymember Carrie Woerner, Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Saratoga Springs, Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi, and Saratoga County Supervisor Tara Gaston will be in attendance to remember the victims and provide the Saratoga Springs community a place to gather, grieve, share and support one another. The vigil/remembrance will take place at UU Congregation of Saratoga Springs, 624 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.

