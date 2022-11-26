Read full article on original website
NFL exec predicts where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign
Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled to meet with at least three teams before finally making his free agent decision, but one executive who is familiar with the situation believes the star wide receiver may have already made up his mind. Beckham appears to be deciding between three teams — the...
Cowboys Locked in NFC East Dogfight
Two years after the entire division had a losing record, all four teams currently hold playoff positions.
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
NFC East Wrap-up: Commanders Making a Push
It was a repeat performance from the previous week, as the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders all coninued to roll while the Giants stumbled.
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham
The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
Where does Eagles’ Jordan Davis fit in with new-look defensive line?
The tunnel that leads Eagles players from Lincoln Financial Field to the locker room is always bustling after games with both teams, coaching staff, game officials and assorted staff. When the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, 40-33, to maintain their NFL-best record at 10-1, some players ran directly to the locker room, while others stopped momentarily at a nearby lounge to celebrate with fans, who shook hands, and shot videos and selfies.
Is NFC East the NFL's best division? A look at playoff hopes for Eagles, Cowboys, Giants and Commanders
If the season ended today, all four NFC East teams would make the playoffs and do so with a winning record -- both firsts in NFL history.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles on track for top-10 pick | Updated selection order
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and the road to Super Bowl LVII still goes through Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers, 40-33, on Sunday to improve to a league-best 10-1...
Eagles’ HC has the perfect answer to a controversial question
On Sunday, we saw something that we usually see on Saturdays. It was definitely something I’m sure a lot of fans weren’t expecting to see in the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday Night Football. In football, often times players fake injuries. It happens. Why, well it gives the...
Eagles Receive Tough Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
During the 2022 offseason, one of the areas that the Philadelphia Eagles pinpointed as needing to upgrade was the secondary. They had acquired Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2020 season, but he needed some more help. So far so good when it comes to the moves that were made as the Eagles revamped things at cornerback and safety and they have paid off.
76ers Rival Brooklyn Nets Will Get Key Acquisition Back Next Week
Brooklyn Nets acquisition TJ Warren is expected to make his season debut next week.
One Eagles’ player is having a resurgence that may be unexpected
Two weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the season on Monday Night Football to the Washington Commanders. It came by way of a few costly errors, and the Eagles hurting themselves more than anything. The Eagles’ outstanding start was predicated on taking care of the ball,...
How an Eagles rookie made Slay jealous on Sunday night
As Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship spoke to reporters in the locker room after Sunday’s 40-33 win, a chant broke out among his defensive back teammates. They were clearly happy to see the undrafted rookie safety play so well after being thrust into action on Sunday night. He finished with six tackles and an interception against Aaron Rodgers, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.
