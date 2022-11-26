ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State Sees Increase in Revenue Forecast But Legislators Will Likely Disagree on How to Spend It

By Laurel Demkovich / The Spokesman-Review
Chronicle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 29

Urban Nomad
3d ago

There's no such thing as enough money for Washington legislators. Their greed is beyond the pale.

Reply
16
baby d
3d ago

you have our money put in different areas and you are hiding it. there's no transparency of what you're bringing in or where it is going. you are all about ready to be voted out a new blood will be brought in as you are not able to manage money well.infrastructure has been neglected for years. this positions that you are in you are abusing them with our money. Washington State is falling apart and you are all the cause of our problems. you don't even have people in place to make sure that our curbs are marked and our driveways are marked. if you can't take care of the little stuff how are you going to take care of the big stuff.?you can't! and you haven't!

Reply(1)
5
Bookem62
3d ago

God forbid you give it back to the taxpayers like Idaho did with their budget surplus......

Reply
14
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: FTX crypto scandal hits Washington bank, politicians

As twists to the FTX and Alameda Research cryptocurrency scandal continue emerging, a rural Washington bank and at least one local lawmaker – Sen. Patty Murray (D) – have been tied to the FTX founder behind the multi-billion-dollar case, according to several reports. In what many insiders believe...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Plan to cut statewide fuel emissions 20 percent starts Jan. 1

On Jan. 1, 2023, Washington’s new Clean Fuel Standard will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — the state’s largest source of carbon pollution — the Washington State Department of Ecology says. Over the next 12 years, the new standard will reduce annual transportation emissions...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state

A statewide crisis line that debuted earlier this month is the first in the country to be specifically geared toward serving Native American and Alaska Native people, a resource that advocates say is much needed. Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline is part of the state’s 988 crisis centers. When callers...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
SEATTLE, WA
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $600 being sent by the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Joe Kent says he's raising money to pay for a potential WA-03 recount

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent says he's raising money to pay for a potential recount in the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press, the Oregonian, and other organizations projected that Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez would win the seat nearly two weeks ago. Gluesenkamp...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy