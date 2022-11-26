State Sees Increase in Revenue Forecast But Legislators Will Likely Disagree on How to Spend It

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO