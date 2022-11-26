Nearly 28M watched Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, Peacock

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- About 27.7 million viewers tuned in for the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Thursday.

Santa waves to the crowd at the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Audiences watched the holiday program Thursday on NBC, as well as its digital platforms and Peacock streaming service.

The parade was the TV network's highest rated entertainment program for the year and Peacock's most popular entertainment simulstream event ever.

The New York celebration started in 1924, tying it for the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States with America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

This year's event featured performances by dozens Broadway show casts and music artists, as well as appearances by high school and university bands and cheer squads.

The parade ended with Santa Claus ' arrival by sleigh, kicking off the Christmas season.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com