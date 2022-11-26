ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 31

Mendi88
3d ago

Should’ve voted Gruesome Newsom & his fellow loonies out and... put the LAWS back IN! Y’all had TWO chances in less than a year and you STILL either won’t believe the Elections are corrupt AF now or you are literally too brainwashed to see the FACTS of the AGENDA by the corrupt af liberals who are intentionally dividing & destroying us... from within! If you voted blue... this is what you CHOSE! Sooo you do NOT have any right to cry about it now!

Reply
17
That Dude!
3d ago

Another life lost to senseless gun violence for no apparent reason and now people's families and friends suffer! My deepest condolences to the family and friends!

Reply(3)
13
bailorU2
3d ago

What about a description of the suspects so we can be on the lookout for these armed and dangerous people?

Reply(4)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Attempted Robbery Leaves Gas Station Clerk Dead in Antioch

Antioch police are investigating an attempted robbery that left a store clerk dead. The crime occurred at the Chevron Extra Mile on Contra Loma Boulevard early Saturday morning. “Whatever they were after is just not worth it at all, that is a life that was lost that’s not going to...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City

SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies following West Oakland shooting Monday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A man died from apparent gunshot wounds he suffered Monday night in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city’s gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Catalytic converter thieves caught at the scene in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Woodland after police witnessed them stealing catalytic converters on Tuesday morning, according to the Woodland Police Department. When officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to the area of West Elliot Street, they spotted Robert Nesbit, 41, and Michael Crow, 46, both of Woodland, attempting to steal […]
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver arrested after allegedly leading Stockton police on chase, crashing into home

STOCKTON - A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in Stockton.The incident happened around 6 a.m. Monday on S. Tuxedo Avenue and N. Pershing Avenue. Police say the driver stole a family member's car after some sort of argument.Police say the driver led them on a short chase before crashing into the home. A gas line was also ruptured -- prompting some neighbors to evacuate. "I heard a boom sound, and then I opened my door, I opened a blind from my window and I saw there's a lot of police out here," said a neighbor.   No further information has been released. 
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

580 crash near Livermore leaves 1 dead, victim’s identity unknown

(BCN) — An unidentified driver was killed following a solo-vehicle crash Tuesday morning just off eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. east of Flynn Road North east of Livermore. According to a CHP spokesperson, the vehicle, a 2010 black Ford […]
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-grab 'Odyssey burglary crew' suspects arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested three men in a series of burglaries targeting San Jose businesses with the suspects dubbed the "Odyssey burglary crew" for their use of Honda Odyssey minivans during the smash-and-grab break-ins.San Jose police said the crew was responsible for several commercial burglaries from March through October, breaking into closed businesses during late night or early morning hours and stealing merchandise, cash registers, and/or ATM machines. The burglars would enter the business by busting through doors or windows using blunt objects, crowbars, or by crashing through the entrance with a stolen Odyssey minivan, police said."Specifically, these subjects...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Individual arrested after lying down in middle of freeway: Police

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story specified the gender of the individual involved, despite it not being known at this time. We regret this. (Nov. 28, 2022) OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – An individual who brandished a firearm at Oakland Police Department officers later fled onto a freeway and lied down in the middle […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery. Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.    The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.No other details have been released. 
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy