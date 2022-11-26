Read full article on original website
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Does Washington Really Hide the Longest Train Tunnel in the USA?
I heard that the longest train tunnel in the United States was located right here in Washington State. Did you know that?. The Early History of the Longest Railroad Tunnel in the USA. The first section of track was built about 65 miles east of Everett Washington and completed in...
UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State
Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour
Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Snow Finally Coming to Tri-Cities This Week, But Are You Happy?
Yes, once again snow is forecast for Tri-Cities this week. This time it looks like it is really happening, but are you happy about it?. There are 3 days where snow is possible, and the first might be as you are reading this. Today (11-28-22) there is a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning and another chance for snow in the afternoon according to Weatherbug. They say we have around a 40% chance of frozen mix. Even NOAA says we have a 20% chance of snow today. If your excited about snow, the best chance is later in the week.
Car Theives Leave Red Bulls Behind, ‘Run’ from Stolen Vehicle
Authorities say they'd been tracking this stolen car for some time. Stolen car recovered, but suspects get away on foot. Sunday, Benton County Deputies were able to take possession of a vehicle they'd been tracking for some time. This stolen car and its driver were able to elude authorities a...
See 5 Magical Lighted Tri-Cities Area X-mas Parades Kids Will Love
Here Are 5 Lighted Christmas Parades Near Tri-Cities Washington. Lighted Christmas parades are a beloved holiday tradition, offering festive fun and joy to the winter season, we've got five upcoming events in and near Tri-Cities Washington that you'll want to check out and the best part is that the parades are free.
