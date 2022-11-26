ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?

Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
TACOMA, WA
Metallica Rocks Washington in 2024 with Special Tour

Metallica has been the one band on the top of my bucket list to see for almost 30 years. I keep missing them every time they come on tour near Washington for one reason or another. Now it looks like I can finally cross them off the list because Metallica just announced a new special tour stopping in Seattle that I can't miss.
SEATTLE, WA
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?

Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Snow Finally Coming to Tri-Cities This Week, But Are You Happy?

Yes, once again snow is forecast for Tri-Cities this week. This time it looks like it is really happening, but are you happy about it?. There are 3 days where snow is possible, and the first might be as you are reading this. Today (11-28-22) there is a slight chance of rain or snow showers in the morning and another chance for snow in the afternoon according to Weatherbug. They say we have around a 40% chance of frozen mix. Even NOAA says we have a 20% chance of snow today. If your excited about snow, the best chance is later in the week.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Pasco WA
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

