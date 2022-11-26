MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Marysville in 1998 was arrested Monday, bringing closure to a 24-year-old cold case. “It’s one of those things where it never leaves your thought process because it continues to be unsolved,” said Commander Robb Lamoureux, who was the original case detective and worked it for nine months. “It wasn’t until yesterday when we made the arrest and I was sitting at home thinking about it that it really hit that we’ve got a conclusion to this and we’re finally able to put it on a shelf and have some closure not only for us as investigators who have been involved in it but the family and the community.”

MARYSVILLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO