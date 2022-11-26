ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Kent

KENT, Wash. — A man walking on state Route 516 in the Kent area was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. A call to 911 reporting a pedestrian lying in the road came in at around 2:30 a.m. Troopers gave the man CPR, but when medics arrived,...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent

KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Marysville in 1998 was arrested Monday, bringing closure to a 24-year-old cold case. “It’s one of those things where it never leaves your thought process because it continues to be unsolved,” said Commander Robb Lamoureux, who was the original case detective and worked it for nine months. “It wasn’t until yesterday when we made the arrest and I was sitting at home thinking about it that it really hit that we’ve got a conclusion to this and we’re finally able to put it on a shelf and have some closure not only for us as investigators who have been involved in it but the family and the community.”
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide

MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KXRO.com

Montesano stabbing investigation leads to arrest

The Montesano Police Department released a statement following a Monday stabbing. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue just after 6am on Monday. When they arrived, they reported that they found a 45-year-old man who said that he had been stabbed by...
MONTESANO, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman

A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say

Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty

34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
BELLEVUE, WA
My Clallam County

Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused

PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
PORT LUDLOW, WA

