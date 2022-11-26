Read full article on original website
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Kent
KENT, Wash. — A man walking on state Route 516 in the Kent area was hit and killed by a driver Tuesday morning. A call to 911 reporting a pedestrian lying in the road came in at around 2:30 a.m. Troopers gave the man CPR, but when medics arrived,...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spanaway on Friday night. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that Kayle Millen, 36, was driving northbound on SR-17 when she collided with a 48-year-old riding a bicycle close to 216th St at around 7:45 p.m. She hit the bike before...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Deadly Pierce County Car Crash Has Two Prior DUIs, Charges Say
A 32-year-old man charged Monday with vehicular homicide and other offenses for a car crash in Puyallup over the weekend was driving with a suspended license, according to charging documents. One man was killed in the crash, and a woman suffered two spinal fractures, according to the declaration for determination...
Man killed after carjacking semi-truck in Thurston County identified
A man who carjacked a semitruck in Thurston County on Nov. 18 and later crashed the vehicle on Interstate 5, has been identified. Neil A. Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. About 2 p.m....
q13fox.com
WSP seeks help identifying deadly hit-and-run suspect in Kent
KENT, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for help identifying a driver who hit and killed someone in Kent, and drove away early Tuesday morning. According to the WSP, troopers received a call about a man laying in the middle of State Route 516 near the northbound I-5 on ramp at around 2:30 a.m.
KOMO News
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
KOMO News
Man held on $750,000 bail in connection to road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. — A judge has determined that the man who is accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage dispute last week in Tacoma will be held in jail with $750,000 bail. Prosecutors requested a 72-hour hold for the man while they review criminal charges. The...
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Marysville in 1998 was arrested Monday, bringing closure to a 24-year-old cold case. “It’s one of those things where it never leaves your thought process because it continues to be unsolved,” said Commander Robb Lamoureux, who was the original case detective and worked it for nine months. “It wasn’t until yesterday when we made the arrest and I was sitting at home thinking about it that it really hit that we’ve got a conclusion to this and we’re finally able to put it on a shelf and have some closure not only for us as investigators who have been involved in it but the family and the community.”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
Chronicle
Thurston County Coroner Turns to Canada to ID Man Fatally Shot After Carjacking Semi on I-5
A man who carjacked a semi then crashed it on I-5 in Lacey and was eventually shot to death by Washington State troopers has finally been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, British Columbia, died Nov. 18 after he refused to exit the...
KXRO.com
Montesano stabbing investigation leads to arrest
The Montesano Police Department released a statement following a Monday stabbing. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue just after 6am on Monday. When they arrived, they reported that they found a 45-year-old man who said that he had been stabbed by...
19-year-old suspect accused of shooting 11-year-old in Tacoma road rage incident appears in court
TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $750,000 for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting an 11-year-old during a road rage incident Friday on Interstate 5 in Tacoma. According to court records, Jaden Maurice Davis-Gunn has already been arrested more than a dozen times. Prosecutors haven’t yet said what...
Chronicle
Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman
A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
Chronicle
Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
Chronicle
DUI Suspected After Car Hits Fence, Then Two Trees in Overnight Accident in Roy, Killing One
A 48-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when the car she was in sped off a rural road in east Roy, hitting a fence and two trees. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was likely intoxicated, according to police. She was carried to a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular homicide.
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Police Officer Dies in Line of Duty
34-year old Officer Jordan Jackson died from his injuries in a collision last Monday while on duty. According to the Bellevue Police Department, he had been on the force since 2018 and after two years, transferred to the traffic unit as a motorcycle officer. According to investigators, the officer was...
One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside
SEATTLE — Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
