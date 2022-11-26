Read full article on original website
6 Things To Know If You’re Changing Your Name in Washington State
How Do You Legally Change Your Name In Washington State?. Did you know that you can legally change your name in Washington State?. Wooden judge gavel or a wood hammer and a soundboard used by a judge person on a desk in a courtroom with a blurred brass scale of justice behind.
Tri-City Herald
For WA Republicans, the election was a wake-up call. Here’s how the party wins in 2024
On election night, Washington voters sent a consistent message, even if results were different in central Puget Sound. From Spokane to Steilacoom, voters preferred candidates who were ready to govern over those who ranted about grievances. Except, in central Puget Sound, being qualified wasn’t enough. You also could not be a Republican.
KUOW
A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state
A statewide crisis line that debuted earlier this month is the first in the country to be specifically geared toward serving Native American and Alaska Native people, a resource that advocates say is much needed. Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline is part of the state’s 988 crisis centers. When callers...
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
If You Are Single, You’ll Love This #1 City in Washington for Being Single
If You Live In Washington, One Study Says This Is The Best Place For Singles. If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles. You might think San Francisco or Las Vegas would be the best...
Yakima Herald Republic
What’s next for Washington’s drug possession law?
OLYMPIA — State lawmakers are facing a July deadline to decide whether drug possession will remain a crime in Washington. In February 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional the long-standing state law that had made illegal drug possession a felony. The Blake decision, handed down as...
Tri-City Herald
‘A widespread snow event’ is coming to WA state. Here’s what you should know
Multiple regions across Washington state are expecting more winter weather and snow as there are 24 winter weather advisories or winter storm warnings currently active throughout the state from the National Weather Service. The NWS expects snow to reach both eastern and western Washington state late Tuesday afternoon and over...
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Chronicle
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington
Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
At Washington State Special Education Schools, Years of Abuse Complaints and Lack of Academics
Northwest SOIL promised to help students with serious disabilities. But when school districts urged action, the state let the private school stay open and receive millions in tax dollars.
myedmondsnews.com
Plan to cut statewide fuel emissions 20 percent starts Jan. 1
On Jan. 1, 2023, Washington’s new Clean Fuel Standard will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — the state’s largest source of carbon pollution — the Washington State Department of Ecology says. Over the next 12 years, the new standard will reduce annual transportation emissions...
4 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State
Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
Can You Name The #1 Driving Traffic Offense in Washington State?
What's The #1 Driving Offense In Washington State?. If you're a resident of Washington State, then you know that we have some of the most scenic highways and byways in the country. Over 2300 Of These Traffic Tickets Are Written In Washington State Daily. From the beautiful Cascade Mountains to...
Chronicle
Joe Kent Seeks Financial Support for Recount in 3rd Congressional District
Only a few days remain before Washington's 3rd Congressional District race results are certified and, with the absence of a concession, candidate Republican Joe Kent's intentions are clearer: rally for a recount and possibly lawyer up for further action. In any case, Kent will need more money to pursue these...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week
SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
DOH Dismantling COVID-19 Response Website
The Washington State Department of Health is decommissioning their COVID-19 response website coronavirus.wa.gov this Thursday December 1st. As a result, all COVID-19 related information will be at the DOH landing page for COVID-19. The end of the response page comes after the end of Governor Inslee's end to the COVID-19...
Is It Legal for Washington Truckers to Honk Their Horns for Kids?
Is It Illegal For A Truck Driver In Washington State To Honk Their Horn For Kids?. If you've been driving in Washington State and had a truck driver honk their horn at you, chances are you've got a kid in the back making the arm pump signal for a trucker to honk their horn.
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
