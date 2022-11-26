Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Plans to replace obsolete bridge in motion again
The Placerville City Council unanimously approved replacement of the Placerville Drive bridge over Hangtown Creek at an estimated cost of $10,423,800. The project is fully funded through the federal Highway Bridge Program. As far back as the mid-90s, the bridge on Placerville Drive has been on the city’s to-do list....
Christmas lights in Folsom Historic District vandalized after less than a week of being up
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom community is outraged and saddened after Christmas lights were vandalized in the Historic Folsom District. "Our local ‘downtown,' better known as the Historic Folsom District has been decorated beautifully and covered in Christmas lights by volunteers and small business owners,” said Bryan Greenwalt, owner of a local DJ company.
mix96sac.com
FREE PARKING In Downtown Sacramento For The Holidays
To make things a little less stressful, the City of Sacramento has turned off their meters. Downtown Sacramento is so magical during the holidays…especially when you get to park for free!. In an effort to encourage us to shop and dine downtown, the City of Sacramento is turning off...
goldcountrymedia.com
Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas
Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
All about Roseville's free vacation house check program
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
activenorcal.com
Placer County Unanimously Votes to Rescind Approval of Olympic Valley Development
The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to rescind its approval of a development proposed for Tahoe’s Olympic Valley at a public hearing on Nov. 8. Conservation nonprofit Sierra Watch had secured a court order commanding the county to “vacate and set aside its approval” of Alterra Mountain Company’s large development proposal.
mymotherlode.com
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Elk Grove's 3rd annual Illumination Holiday Festival parade: Here's what to know
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove residents still have a chance to sign up for the city's Parade of Lights at the third annual Illumination Holiday Festival kicking off Saturday. The festival starts at 3 p.m., but residents have until Wednesday to participate in the main event, the Parade...
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin
A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn gathers to kick off the holiday season in Central Square
Shoppers and community members gathered at Central Square in Downtown Auburn on Saturday evening to enjoy the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Auburn City Fire Department delivered Santa Claus to the event so he could light the tree as everyone in attendance counted down. The local Knights of Columbus chapter sold hot chocolate and the Take Note Troupe performed holiday music.
goldcountrymedia.com
Gnome on the Roam uses Auburn businesses as refuge
Who needs an Elf on the Shelf when Auburn has a Gnome on the Roam?. Through Dec. 22, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is challenging the community to find the gnome at local businesses. According to the Chamber, the gnome will spend three days at each location and weekly clues will be provided on Facebook and Instagram regarding his new hiding place.
KCRA.com
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
mymotherlode.com
New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car
Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
acwa.com
Adapting to California’s “Weather Whiplash” with Forecast-Informed Reservoir Operations
Yuba Water Agency’s Director of Resource Planning John James recently penned this blog for the Northern California Water Association. Read the blog below or in full layout here. California already has one of the most variable climates in the United States, and it’s getting more extreme. Our “weather...
Downtown Sacramento used to have a lake in the 1800s. Here’s what happened to it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People walking in downtown Sacramento near the train station would have once been greeted by a lake that covered several blocks of the city. Originally named Sutter Lake, a map made by a city surveyor, dated 1873, shows the body of water stretching from Front and Sixth streets, between I and […]
KCRA.com
Video: Sacramento sea lions feast on fish on the American River
A trio of sea lions was captured on video feasting on fish on the American River Parkway in Sacramento. A Reddit user who shot the video told KCRA 3 he saw the animals midday Sunday between the River Park neighborhood and the Business 80 overpass. KCRA 3 reached out to...
Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
Near-freezing temperatures expected in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Near-freezing temperatures are expected throughout the Sacramento area this week. According to the National Weather Service, while no rain or snow is forecasted, near to below-freezing temperatures are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the overnight low on Tuesday is expected to drop to 32 […]
KCRA.com
Employees work to reopen Mels Diner in Sacramento following crash that hurt 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Repairs are underway at The Original Mels Diner off Howe Avenue just north of Fair Oaks Boulevard, after a car crashed into the establishment on Sunday morning. The front entrance has been boarded up after it was smashed by a driver. Four people were injured around...
