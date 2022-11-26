ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Mountain Democrat

Plans to replace obsolete bridge in motion again

The Placerville City Council unanimously approved replacement of the Placerville Drive bridge over Hangtown Creek at an estimated cost of $10,423,800. The project is fully funded through the federal Highway Bridge Program. As far back as the mid-90s, the bridge on Placerville Drive has been on the city’s to-do list....
mix96sac.com

FREE PARKING In Downtown Sacramento For The Holidays

To make things a little less stressful, the City of Sacramento has turned off their meters. Downtown Sacramento is so magical during the holidays…especially when you get to park for free!. In an effort to encourage us to shop and dine downtown, the City of Sacramento is turning off...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Old Town Auburn hosts Old Town Christmas

Holiday shopping and Christmas traditions continue this season in Auburn with the Old Town Christmas scheduled on Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17. The Old Town Auburn Business Association hosts the street-fair style community gathering that includes live music, food, photo ops with Santa and a curated artisan market. The evening...
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

All about Roseville's free vacation house check program

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program. Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

The following roads will be closed for the California International Marathon in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4. The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days

Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Sacramento garbage truck throws away green waste bin

A Sacramento garbage truck was captured on video recently dumping an entire organic waste container into the truck and driving off. A Sacramento man added some music and emojis to video of the experience and posted it to Reddit. He said that he called 311 to report losing the container...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn gathers to kick off the holiday season in Central Square

Shoppers and community members gathered at Central Square in Downtown Auburn on Saturday evening to enjoy the Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Auburn City Fire Department delivered Santa Claus to the event so he could light the tree as everyone in attendance counted down. The local Knights of Columbus chapter sold hot chocolate and the Take Note Troupe performed holiday music.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Gnome on the Roam uses Auburn businesses as refuge

Who needs an Elf on the Shelf when Auburn has a Gnome on the Roam?. Through Dec. 22, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce is challenging the community to find the gnome at local businesses. According to the Chamber, the gnome will spend three days at each location and weekly clues will be provided on Facebook and Instagram regarding his new hiding place.
AUBURN, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Leash On Life For Valley Springs Dog Hit By Car

Valley Springs, CA – After being hit by a car in Valley Springs recently, Lou has recovered but is now a special needs dog, hoping for the right owner to give him a forever home. Poor Lou was brought in badly injured, nearly blinded, and rather emotionally shut down...
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Emergency Food Bank addresses food insecurity in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — If you cooked your Thanksgiving meal at home, then you probably noticed prices on just about everything are up. The Stockton Emergency Food Bank in San Joaquin County is helping those who don't know where their next meal is coming from. Alesha Pichler is the community...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Near-freezing temperatures expected in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Near-freezing temperatures are expected throughout the Sacramento area this week. According to the National Weather Service, while no rain or snow is forecasted, near to below-freezing temperatures are expected both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. According to the FOX40 Weather Center, the overnight low on Tuesday is expected to drop to 32 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

