Kolten Wong May be on White Sox Radar

The White Sox may look into the trade market to address second base.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score is reporting that the Chicago White Sox are showing interest in Milwaukee Brewers' second baseman Kolten Wong. Wong, 32, is under contract with the Brewers in 2023 and would have to be acquired via trade. Second base is an area of need for the 2023 White Sox after declining second baseman Josh Harrison’s option .

Wong had a nice year for the Brewers, who fell one game short of the playoffs. The left-handed hitting second baseman owned a .251/.339/.430 slash line in 134 games in 2022. Most importantly for Chicago, Wong added 15 homers and 47 RBIs. He was second to only Hunter Renfroe in OPS+ for the 2022 Brewers. The White Sox struggled to hit home runs in 2022 and desperately need to add left-handed hitting to their lineup. Wong presents a clear upgrade at the position over Josh Harrison in terms of offensive production. Harrison provided a spark at times, but was average overall after an abysmal start to the year. The veteran Harrison added solid defense in the field, another area of concern across the diamond.

Defense is where a Kolten Wong acquisition raises some red flags. Wong put together back-to-back gold glove seasons in 2019 and 2020. However, his glove work has declined ever since. Wong accrued an OAA (Outs Above Average) of -9 which registered as one of the worst in baseball. He’ll no longer be required to play short right field now that MLB has banned the shift, which could work to his advantage.

Nevertheless, the White Sox desperately need left-handed hitting and some power in their lineup. Scoring runs is a much bigger concern for Chicago than defense and Wong helps address that issue. The White Sox can only hope that the shift ban and their new coaching staff can restore, at minimum, average defense to Wong's arsenal. Wong could be a plus addition at the right cost in a position of need. The White Sox have several inexperienced internal options such as Lenyn Sosa , but Chicago’s front office may favor a proven player.

In any case, second base may not be the White Sox most important position of need, but it must be addressed and it seems as though they have some irons in the fire to do so. The rumor mill will continue to churn and we will continue to provide updates.