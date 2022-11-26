Read full article on original website
See tornadoes rip through Mississippi, damaging church and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South on Tuesday evening as numerous strong, long-track tornadoes, destructive hail, damaging wind and flash flooding threatened the region.
More than 2 dozen tornadoes reported as severe storms continue to sweep across South
A severe weather outbreak has spawned more than two dozen reports of tornadoes from Louisiana to Mississippi and Alabama since Tuesday afternoon, and the threat of damaging storms continues across the South as the same line of storms sweeps east Wednesday morning.
Worst US airports for flight delays
A handful of airports in the U.S. consistently rack up the most flight delays year round. FOX Weather analyzed recent flight data.
What airports, airlines lose the most luggage?
A recent report shows that 55% of U.S. airline passengers have lost their bags, but which airlines and airports lose the most luggage?
What makes 'Pele’s Hair' during a volcanic eruption?
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
Watch: Drones capture video of three active volcanoes around the world
Geologists worldwide are keeping an eye on three active volcanoes, including one in the U.S.
The only time the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled
Nothing in the parade’s nearly 100-year history has stopped the balloons from being brought to life, save for one exception: a World War.
Italian landslide kills at least 8: See incredible video of destruction of the seaside town
Historic rains triggered a deadly debris flow on the small island of Ischia. The local fire departments called for reinforcements which arrived by boat from Naples.
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Baja California, Mexico, shakes San Diego
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California was felt in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, world’s largest active volcano, erupts for first time since 1984
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in 38 years on Sunday night, ending the longest quiet period between eruptions on record.
Video shows rescue of kayakers, including two children, after being swept out to sea in California
Four kayakers, including two children, were rescued after they were swept out to sea in Marin County, California, and their rescue was caught on video.
Which country has the most tornadoes?
Tornadoes are among the most ferocious types of weather on Earth, and these violently rotating columns of air can happen just about anywhere.
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
Thanksgiving weekend travel 2022: Where can travelers expect flight delays and cancellations?
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking several storm systems that could impact millions of Americans starting to head home after the busy Thanksgiving holiday.
Missing 63-year-old hunter rescued in Alaskan wilderness
Irving Langmaid was reported as an overdue hunter, last seen on Saturday at 9 a.m. He was then located that night near the town of Klawock in southern Alaska.
Back-to-back winter storms bringing measurable snow, rain to Pacific Northwest
A cold front moving into the Northwest U.S. on Tuesday is forecast to bring high wind gusts, snow and rain to areas from Seattle into the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Why do we eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving?
Starting with the first Thanksgiving 400 years ago, the tart berries have played a stand-out role in many recipes and holiday dinners throughout history.
Can your roof handle record-setting snow?
After 80 inches of snow fell on Buffalo, New York suburb Orchard Park, residents are asking, “Can my roof take this?”
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here are travel tips from an airline pilot
Pilot and meteorologist J.P. Dice offers travel tips on how to navigate airlines and airports during the busy holiday season.
Improved space weather forecasts needed to avoid destruction of satellites
With over 1,000 satellite launches a year, experts say there is an increased need for better space weather forecasts and alerts.
