Kylian Mbappe Leading World Cup Golden Boot Race After Scoring Twice Against Denmark To Fire France Into Last 16

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Mbappe scored his second and third goals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16.

France 2-1 Denmark

Kylian Mbappe scored his second and third goals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as France became the first team to qualify for the round of 16.

After thrashing Australia 4-1 in their opening game, France went into Saturday's clash with Denmark knowing that a victory would see them become the first team to qualify for the knockout phase.

Mbappe rose to the challenge by producing two smart finishes, either side of an Andreas Christensen equalizer for Denmark.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Denmark

Mbappe sent the reigning world champions on their way with a fine one-touch finish on 61 minutes after neat build-up play involving Theo Hernandez.

But Denmark were level within seven minutes when Christensen headed in his third international goal after Christian Eriksen's corner kick had been flicked on by Joachim Andersen.

Christensen had earlier been shown a yellow card for illegally halting an attack led by Mbappe midway through the first half.

French fans were calling for a red card but Polish referee Szymon Marciniak decided that Denmark had sufficient defensive resources back and that Christensen had therefore not denied Mbappe a clear scoring chance.

Denmark grew in confidence after Christensen's equalizer and Hugo Lloris needed to make a smart safe to prevent Jesper Lindstrom from firing the Scandinavian side in front. Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite later clipped the outside of the post.

At the other end, a goal-bound header from Aurelien Tchouameni was blocked by the shoulder of Joakim Maehle as France went in search of a winner in what was becoming an increasingly open game.

France found that winning goal with four minutes of normal time remaining when Mbappe bundled home from close range after an angled cross from Antoine Griezmann.

France are now certain of a place in the last 16 but Denmark must beat Australia on Wednesday if they are to join them in progressing.

Mbappe Boosts Golden Boot Bid

Mbappe is now leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot with three goals.

Enner Valencia has also scored three goals in his first two games but Mbappe is ahead of the Ecuador captain based on their respective number of assists.

Mbappe, who got four goals at the last World Cup, is on a superb run of scoring form for France.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has now scored 14 goals in his last 12 international appearances.

Mbappe's is joint-eighth, alongside Zinedine Zidane, on the list of France's all-time leading scorers, with 31 goals.

