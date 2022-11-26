ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Look inside this $1.7 million home for sale in a gated Myrtle Beach community

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 3 days ago

A home in a gated Myrtle Beach community has been listed on Zillow for 18 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtIMO_0jOQPLWe00
A home in the gated Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach is listed for $1.7 million on Zillow. It has four bedrooms and a three-car garage. Zillow

The $1.7 million home in the Grand Dunes has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRZak_0jOQPLWe00
A home in the gated Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach is listed for $1.7 million on Zillow. It has four bedrooms and a three-car garage. Zillow

The house, which is over 5,000 square feet, opens up to a foyer accompanied by a dining room on the right and a living space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247nsE_0jOQPLWe00
A home in the gated Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach is listed for $1.7 million on Zillow. It has four bedrooms and a three-car garage. Zillow

The master bedroom features a spacious bathroom, two walk-in closets and access to the property’s pool in the backyard. There are also two guest bedrooms that could be used as a den.

On the second floor, there is a game room, a third guest bedroom and two areas for storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uzmA5_0jOQPLWe00
A home in the gated Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach is listed for $1.7 million on Zillow. It has four bedrooms and a three-car garage. Zillow

The rear of the house is a good area to entertain guests with a saltwater pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phuel_0jOQPLWe00
A home in the gated Grand Dunes community in Myrtle Beach is listed for $1.7 million on Zillow. It has four bedrooms and a three-car garage. Zillow

There is also a three-car garage.

