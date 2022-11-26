ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Fort Campbell soldier dies after being found unresponsive

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xgfco_0jOQP3ip00

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell has died after he was found unresponsive in his Middle Tennessee home on Tuesday.

A press release from Fort Campbell said Sgt. First Class Cory Burelle was a soldier in the 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“The Rakkasan family is saddened by the news of Sgt. 1st Class Burelle’s sudden and untimely death,” said 3rd Brigade commander Col. Mark Federovich in the statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Born in Massachusetts on Jan. 15, 1992, Burelle enlisted in the Army from Wilton, New Hampshire, in July 2009. Burelle attended Basic Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and was subsequently assigned to the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, where he served as a cannon crewmember.

Burelle later served as a gunner and section chief at Fort Carson from 2010 to 2015 and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and Kuwait in 2013 before being assigned to Fort Campbell, where he served as a section chief, gunnery sergeant, and platoon sergeant. He was deployed to Afghanistan a second time in 2016.

The release said Burelle — who was found at his Clarksville home on Tuesday, Nov. 22 — died of natural causes. Fort Campbell authorities said they are working with the Clarksville Police Department in the ongoing investigation.

WKRN News 2

