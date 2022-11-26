ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

kpic

Video shows Ducks' player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon's athletic administration said Sunday it is gathering information after a video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday's game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach

EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
LANE COUNTY, OR

