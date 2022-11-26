Iowa avenges regular season loss, reaches semifinals for first time

By LaMar Gafford

Photo of Iowa tailback Ronald Young

LEESVILLE - In Week 3, Leesville used a strong running game to give Iowa its only blemish of the season.

When the two teams met again in the Division II non-select quarterfinals Friday, the Yellow Jackets repaid the favor.

Behind 220 yards and three touchdowns from senior running back Ronald Young, Iowa defeated Leesville, 31-14, to avenge its only loss and move on to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

“It’s hard to describe,” Yellow Jacket coach Tommy Johns said. “I couldn’t have been prouder of the group. These guys continue to work and grind.”

Young, who was held to 61 yards in the first contest, surpassed that total with an 80-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for the game’s first touchdown.

Young tacked on another rushing touchdown in the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0, and his third touchdown essentially sealed the game at 31-7 with 3:37 remaining.

Most of Young’s yardage came out of the Wildcat formation, which Johns went to late in the season to boost the rushing attack.

“It’s easier to hit the hole harder and faster when the snap is coming directly to me,” Young said.

“Having Ronald back there overloading gives people problems,” Johns added. “Ronald’s a load regardless of what we do, but different formations and sets gives people problems.”

With sophomore running back Xavier Ford held out due to a concussion, Leesville (9-4) had a hard time trying to match Young’s production.

Utilizing the short passing game, Wampus Cat senior quarterback Parker Maks threw a pair of touchdowns to Izaiah Farley to keep the game close but had a tough time getting completions.

Several of Maks' passes were tipped at the line of scrimmage by Iowa’s tall defensive linemen, and those misfires proved costly in the second half.

Shrinking the deficit to 14-7 before the half, Leesville’s offense went stagnant as Iowa (12-1) made a field goal in the third quarter and had a touchdown from quarterback Cole Corbello to open the fourth - pushing the lead to 24-7.

Iowa will now host No. 4-seed North DeSoto in the semifinals next week. The Griffins defeated Breaux Bridge, 42-13, to also advance to the semifinals for the first time in school history.