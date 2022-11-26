ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa avenges regular season loss, reaches semifinals for first time

By LaMar Gafford
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KesSd_0jOQOjlZ00

By LaMar Gafford

Photo of Iowa tailback Ronald Young

LEESVILLE - In Week 3, Leesville used a strong running game to give Iowa its only blemish of the season.

When the two teams met again in the Division II non-select quarterfinals Friday, the Yellow Jackets repaid the favor.

Behind 220 yards and three touchdowns from senior running back Ronald Young, Iowa defeated Leesville, 31-14, to avenge its only loss and move on to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

“It’s hard to describe,” Yellow Jacket coach Tommy Johns said. “I couldn’t have been prouder of the group. These guys continue to work and grind.”

Young, who was held to 61 yards in the first contest, surpassed that total with an 80-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter for the game’s first touchdown.

Young tacked on another rushing touchdown in the second quarter with a 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0, and his third touchdown essentially sealed the game at 31-7 with 3:37 remaining.

Most of Young’s yardage came out of the Wildcat formation, which Johns went to late in the season to boost the rushing attack.

“It’s easier to hit the hole harder and faster when the snap is coming directly to me,” Young said.

“Having Ronald back there overloading gives people problems,” Johns added. “Ronald’s a load regardless of what we do, but different formations and sets gives people problems.”

With sophomore running back Xavier Ford held out due to a concussion, Leesville (9-4) had a hard time trying to match Young’s production.

Utilizing the short passing game, Wampus Cat senior quarterback Parker Maks threw a pair of touchdowns to Izaiah Farley to keep the game close but had a tough time getting completions.

Several of Maks' passes were tipped at the line of scrimmage by Iowa’s tall defensive linemen, and those misfires proved costly in the second half.

Shrinking the deficit to 14-7 before the half, Leesville’s offense went stagnant as Iowa (12-1) made a field goal in the third quarter and had a touchdown from quarterback Cole Corbello to open the fourth - pushing the lead to 24-7.

Iowa will now host No. 4-seed North DeSoto in the semifinals next week. The Griffins defeated Breaux Bridge, 42-13, to also advance to the semifinals for the first time in school history.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Georgia Tech vs. Iowa

Iowa basketball returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as the Hawkeyes will take on Georgia Tech in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 coming into this contest and are fresh off a loss to TCU in The Emerald Coast Classic title game, while the Yellow Jackets are 4-2, with their most recent game coming against North Alabama, which resulted in a win.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic

Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023

If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa defeats Penn 26-11, but Brands says changes need to be made

People in Dubuque celebrated the holiday season with the annual Christmas on the Square. Man charged after incident involving gun in Waterloo. A Waterloo man is in custody after police say he shot at two people in a vehicle and left. Real Christmas tree buyers facing some higher prices. Updated:...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County approves recount in House District 73 race

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Supervisors have approved a recount in the Iowa House District 73 race. The unofficial results had Democrat Elizabeth Wilson beating Republican Susie Weinacht by 305 votes, out of 14,000, in the Nov. 8 General Election. District 73 covers part of southeast Cedar Rapids...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead following Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Clark farm on Muscatine Island

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational

State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa

A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington County Families Save Thousands in Tuition

There are many ways high school students can earn College Credit in High School (CCHS) through Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center. Options range from taking college-level classes onsite at a high school, online courses, or taking a sequence of courses in a Career Academy at the Regional Center. During the 2021-2022 academic year, 479 students from Washington County Regional partner school districts earned a total of 4,050 credit hours, translating into a tuition cost savings of $753,207! “CCHS experiences are primarily designed for juniors and seniors, allowing them to experiment with different academic areas and learn their true passions before committing to one subject area in college,” Tera Pickens, Washington County Regional Director, explained. “Regardless of the CCHS option they choose, students earn both high school and college credit, and it is at no cost to the student or their family. In some academies, students can earn industry-recognized certifications for immediate employment opportunities. Students experience the rigor of college coursework, are better prepared for college classes after high school graduation, and are saving money along the way. To learn more about the Career Academies that Washington County Regional Center offers find the link with this story at KCIIradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit

A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jewelry store in North Liberty is facing its busiest time of the year without full shelves because of a break-in. The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Retail Security Survey. In the latest survey, from 2021, about 69% of retailers said they had seen an increase in organized retail crime activity over the past year.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy