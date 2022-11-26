ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking 1-Year Contract

Cody Bellinger has emerged as one of the most popular free agents following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender him earlier this month. There are believed to be at least 11 teams interested in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also hope to re-sign the 27-year-old at a lower cost than the likely $18 to $20 million he was set to receive via a final year of being eligible for salary arbitration.
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season

After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
Someone should play first

The sky hangs low over our heads. Winter worries descend. As 3rd graders argue over offsides and pass-interference penalties in their pick-up football game, precious recess minutes ticking off the clock, my thoughts wander from work to yes, Aaron Judge’s meeting in San Francisco, Los Angeles plotting their next move, the shortstop market, the Carlos Rodon sized hole at the top of the rotation, the qualifying offer to Joc Pederson—but the state of the Giants’ infield has continued to nag me above all else.
Dodgers Rumors: Brant Brown Hired As New Marlins Hitting Coach

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason expecting their coaching staff to remain intact for the 2023 season, but those plans seem to be changing. On Sunday morning it was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Miami Marlins were targeting Dodgers co-hitting coach Brant Brown for their open hitting coach position. The Marlins put in a request to interview Brown and it appears they were quickly impressed with him.
2023 Dodgers Spring Training Tickets: Mini Plans On Sale

Mini plans of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training tickets for games at Camelback Ranch are now on sale. Fans can purchase a package at camelbackranchbaseball.com. A mini plan is ideal for fans who can’t attend every Spring Training game. A package must consist of at least three games and gives the purchaser an opportunity to buy tickets before the single-game buyer. A mini plan also includes free parking and priority access for 2024 Spring Training tickets..
