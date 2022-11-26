Read full article on original website
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger
It may not be the NL West team you're thinking of.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Yardbarker
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking 1-Year Contract
Cody Bellinger has emerged as one of the most popular free agents following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender him earlier this month. There are believed to be at least 11 teams interested in Bellinger, including the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers also hope to re-sign the 27-year-old at a lower cost than the likely $18 to $20 million he was set to receive via a final year of being eligible for salary arbitration.
Justin Verlander to Dodgers? Los Angeles Meets with Free Agent Monday
Three-time American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander will meet with the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. Verlander is reportedly looking for a contract similar to the one Max Scherzer signed last winter.
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Dodgers Rumors: Giants May Pursue Cody Bellinger if Aaron Judge Signs Elsewhere
MLB.com writer Will Leitch thinks the Giants could pursue former Dodger Cody Bellinger if they don't land Aaron Judge — and possibly even if they do.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season
After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
Dodgers: LA Times Columnist Says Boys in Blue Most Likely Will Play It Safe This Offseason
LA Columnist Dylan Hernandez believes LA shouldn't spend money on a big name this off-season
McCovey Chronicles
Someone should play first
The sky hangs low over our heads. Winter worries descend. As 3rd graders argue over offsides and pass-interference penalties in their pick-up football game, precious recess minutes ticking off the clock, my thoughts wander from work to yes, Aaron Judge’s meeting in San Francisco, Los Angeles plotting their next move, the shortstop market, the Carlos Rodon sized hole at the top of the rotation, the qualifying offer to Joc Pederson—but the state of the Giants’ infield has continued to nag me above all else.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Brant Brown Hired As New Marlins Hitting Coach
The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason expecting their coaching staff to remain intact for the 2023 season, but those plans seem to be changing. On Sunday morning it was reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic that the Miami Marlins were targeting Dodgers co-hitting coach Brant Brown for their open hitting coach position. The Marlins put in a request to interview Brown and it appears they were quickly impressed with him.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Spring Training Tickets: Mini Plans On Sale
Mini plans of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training tickets for games at Camelback Ranch are now on sale. Fans can purchase a package at camelbackranchbaseball.com. A mini plan is ideal for fans who can’t attend every Spring Training game. A package must consist of at least three games and gives the purchaser an opportunity to buy tickets before the single-game buyer. A mini plan also includes free parking and priority access for 2024 Spring Training tickets..
