SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 30th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Historic Preservation Holds Special Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a special meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Consideration of an application for a Landmark Certificate from Steve and Denise Schley to...
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
SignalsAZ
ACF Flagstaff Regional Director Announces Retirement
After eleven years as Regional Director for the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) of Flagstaff, Pats Shriver has announced plans to retire on January 13, 2023. Shriver has helped ACF of Flagstaff grow its assets to more than $39 million by engaging with donors and the community. “Over the decade Pats...
SignalsAZ
Sedona in Motion and Economic Vitality Community Plan Feedback Needed
The city of Sedona invites the community to sign up and attend two upcoming virtual Listening and Learning Sessions on Sedona in Motion (SIM) and Economic Vitality. Both held on Zoom, the first on SIM will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the second on Economic Vitality will take place on Dec. 14, 2022, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Names Director of Nursing
Yavapai College has named Dr. Barbara Durham its Director of Nursing. Durham has been with Yavapai College since 2017 as a nursing faculty member and has worked in academia since 2005. Her nursing career spans more than 30 years, from working with diverse patients and students at the bedside as...
SignalsAZ
November 28th Mondays with the Prescott Valley Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
theprescotttimes.com
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder
A Big Thank You from Yavapai County Recorder, Voter Registration and Elections!. Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle Burchill along with the Voter Registration and Elections Department would like to personally thank the Full-Time Staff, Seasonal Staff, Poll Workers, County Departments, Sheriff’s Department, County Attorneys, the local Political Parties, County Administration, and the BOS for their support.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Renovation Underway in Granite Creek Corridor
Paths are expected to be safer for walkers, joggers, bikers and those needing handicapped accessibility, Goodman said. A $1 million grant from the Arizona State Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund has made possible the first steps in enhancements at the Granite Creek Corridor reconstruction site. Deputy City Manager Tyler...
theprescotttimes.com
2022 Prescott Christmas Parade Route
Prescott Christmas Parade and Courthouse Lighting Road Closures. The 40th Prescott Christmas Parade, presented by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Saturday, December 3 at 1 p.m. The City of Prescott will be implementing enhanced security protocols and street closures for the Christmas Parade and the Courthouse Lighting which takes place December 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.. Some streets will remain closed longer than usual, to promote enhanced security for visitors and parade units. Below is a list of affected streets and times. Also included are street closure maps.
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
Enjoy old world tradition in 2022 with the new 3-day Christkindl Market. Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Large Animal Shelter Welcomes Visitors, Volunteers
Chapton and Porter opened CP Mules and Equine Rescue about three and a half years ago. The animal paradise sits on three acres. As the cost of living continues to rise, caring for large animals has become more challenging as well. Dawn Chapton, co-owner of CP Mules and Equine Rescue in Chino Valley, said the non-profit organization recently received $500 in donations, but it continues to need help with both money and volunteers.
AZFamily
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple
A researcher with the cybersecurity company Norton is giving tips on what scams to look out for and tricks to protect yourself. Phoenix woman volunteers in Ukraine after seeing Arizona's Family story. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Sonyia Santana is now on her way to Ukraine to use her medical...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Talks: Interview with Carie Hughes, Candidate for YavGOP Chair
Brooks Compton, guest host of Prescott Talks, interviews Carie Hughes, who is running for the Yavapai County GOP Chair. Carie discusses her background in various Republican clubs, including the Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP), and the local coordinator of 3 President Trump rallies. She has had extensive experience in YavGOP, as acting Chair, Area 2 Director, 2nd Vice Chair, and Sergeant at Arms.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
AZFamily
Search underway for Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico
Search crews say body found offshore in Mexico identified as wife of missing Flagstaff couple. Search and rescue crews looking for the Flagstaff couple who went missing while kayaking in Mexico on Thanksgiving say the body of Yeon-Su Kim was found on Sunday. Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State University's head...
kjzz.org
Search and rescue efforts take place for NAU professor missing in Sonora
A Northern Arizona University professor and her husband have been missing in Sonora, Mexico, since Thanksgiving Day. Now, Mexican authorities have begun a search and rescue effort to find them. Forestry professor Yeon-Su Kim and her spouse Corey Allen were kayaking alongside their teenage daughter in Puerto Peñasco, also known...
theprescotttimes.com
New Injury Collision on Willow Lake Road
On Monday November 28, 2022, at about 11:15 am the Prescott Police Department responded to a three-vehicle injury collision on Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way in Prescott. Through an investigation it was discovered that a 62-year-old male resident of Prescott was traveling westbound in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler on Willow Creek Road and failed to control his vehicle striking a 2019 Infinity driven by a 21-year-old female from Rockwall, Texas, who had been stopped in the roadway due to traffic back up. The collision caused the Infinity to be forced into the eastbound lanes of Willow Lake Road where it was struck by a 2011 Acura driven by an 88-year-old Prescott resident. A combination of airbags were deployed from the vehicles.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az News- Another Collision on Willow Creek!
Serious Injury Collision at Willow Creek and Heritage Park Intersection. On Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and Heritage Park Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that an 82-year-old...
