I’ll always try to talk the kids into trying different foods, but every so often they won’t listen to me. But who they will listen to is a complete stranger on TikTok (not named Wichita By E.B.). That’s exactly what happened when they came across several influencers online trying different Indian dishes. At that moment, they had the sudden urge to give the food and try, and that’s when we took them all to Kababs.

WICHITA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO