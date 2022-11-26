Read full article on original website
More igloo options available in Wichita with Zigloos at Ziggy’s Pizza
The igloo concept originally started in Wichita at Nortons Brewing Company. Once reservations were made available at Nortons, nearly every time slot for the rest of the year was quickly taken. If you missed out, don’t fret, as Ziggy’s Pizza is introducing Zigloos!. Zigloos are a witty name...
How Google introduced an international student to Hutchinson
The City of Hutchinson and Hutchinson Community College (HCC) have Google to thank for introducing Reno County to international student Felipe Trautmann.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
The time we introduced the kids to Indian food at Kababs
I’ll always try to talk the kids into trying different foods, but every so often they won’t listen to me. But who they will listen to is a complete stranger on TikTok (not named Wichita By E.B.). That’s exactly what happened when they came across several influencers online trying different Indian dishes. At that moment, they had the sudden urge to give the food and try, and that’s when we took them all to Kababs.
Drury Lane Bakery & Cafe building up for sale as owners look to change business model
As everyone knows, running a small business is tough. Sacrifices have to be made, and that’s exactly what the owners of Drury Lane Bakery & Cafe in Derby have done to keep their business open the past six years. Today, they made the announcement that they have decided to...
Returning to Nortons Brewing Company to check out their Garden Igloos
We went the first year they opened, miss out last year, but returned this year for the Garden Igloos at Nortons Brewing Company. Nortons opened their reservations for the igloos earlier this month and many slots were booked quickly. We were lucky to get one and stopped by with some friends who have never been.
Construction pickup parked along I-135 stolen
A construction pickup left on the side of the highway Wednesday was stolen over the holiday weekend. An employee of APAC in Hutchinson told police that he had left a white 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 along Interstate 135 near the W. Schilling Road exit Wednesday evening. When he returned on Monday, the pickup was gone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Wichita nonprofit looking for cold weather clothing donations
As cold weather moves in to Wichita and the surrounding areas, a local nonprofit is asking for donations to keep families in need warm this winter.
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list
TOPEKA — The City of Wichita has paid a private law firm more than $150,000 in legal fees to defend itself from litigation over the police department’s use of a gang list. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed filed a class action lawsuit against the city in April 2021, arguing that […] The post Wichita has spent $150,000 on legal fees in defense of police gang list appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Checking out the southside location of The Angry Elephant
We were celebrating a birthday for an extended family member and decided to check out the south side location of The Angry Elephant. We’ve been plenty of times to their original location on south Hillside, along with their Tyler store. This was our first time visiting the newer location that opened earlier this year.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
Free games are part of the reopening of family-favorite Wichita entertainment center
A longtime east Wichita family entertainment center and restaurant is having a grand reopening celebration on Thursday following remodeling.
New Wichita police chief is in town
New Wichita police chief is in town
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
Amidon Bridge closure causing more traffic in neighborhoods
Road construction in the heart of Wichita is changing the way thousands of drivers get around each day. It's causing headaches for some travelers but also for people who live nearby.
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
