WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State slips to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped back to fifth in the latest in the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. The Buckeyes lost their season finale against Michigan on Saturday. This is the second-straight win for the Wolverines, who are now the No. 2 team behind Georgia.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Eichenberg, Harrison and Tuimoloau named first-team All-Big Ten
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio State defensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Tuesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was honored by the coaches and media while defensive ends Zach Harrison and JT Tuimoloau were selected by the media and coaches respectively.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Marvin Harrison Jr. named finalist for Biletnikoff Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver. As a sophomore, Harrison leads the Buckeyes with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns are tied for...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
CJ Stroud named finalist for Maxwell, Davey O'Brien awards
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for two national awards on Tuesday. The second-year starter was named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's best all-around player. The three-time Big...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio State falls to No. 5 in AP poll following loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped to fifth in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday ending the team's six-week in the top two. The Buckeyes lost their regular season finale against now-ranked No. 2 Michigan 45-23. For a second straight season, Ohio State will miss...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Columbus, Ohio weather forecast | Nov. 30, 2022
Showers before 9 a.m., then turning sunny, breezy and turning chilly. High 48 (Early). Falling to the 30s during the afternoon.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Taking action: Central Ohio group ensures Native American Heritage Month is more than just words
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The leaders of Native American Indian Center of Central Ohio (NAICCO) are doing more than just celebrating Native American Heritage Month this November; they're working to secure a place for future generations to call home. “A month like Native American Heritage Month is beneficial in the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Sicilian spaghetti squash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Carefully poke several holes in spaghetti squash with knife. Cook in microwave for 5 minutes to soften. Carefully cut in half. For longer strands, cut straight through the middle, not lengthwise. Scoop out seeds. Brush each cut side with olive oil and sprinkle with salt...
