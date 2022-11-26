ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Eichenberg, Harrison and Tuimoloau named first-team All-Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Ohio State defensive standouts were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Tuesday by vote from the league’s head coaches and a media panel. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was honored by the coaches and media while defensive ends Zach Harrison and JT Tuimoloau were selected by the media and coaches respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Marvin Harrison Jr. named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was announced as one of the finalists for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top receiver. As a sophomore, Harrison leads the Buckeyes with 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 12 touchdowns are tied for...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

CJ Stroud named finalist for Maxwell, Davey O'Brien awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a finalist for two national awards on Tuesday. The second-year starter was named as a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's best all-around player. The three-time Big...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in AP poll following loss to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has dropped to fifth in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday ending the team's six-week in the top two. The Buckeyes lost their regular season finale against now-ranked No. 2 Michigan 45-23. For a second straight season, Ohio State will miss...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Sicilian spaghetti squash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. Carefully poke several holes in spaghetti squash with knife. Cook in microwave for 5 minutes to soften. Carefully cut in half. For longer strands, cut straight through the middle, not lengthwise. Scoop out seeds. Brush each cut side with olive oil and sprinkle with salt...
COLUMBUS, OH

