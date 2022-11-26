Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal....
NBC Philadelphia
Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The United States have the lead. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday.
NBC Philadelphia
Serbia Strikes With Consecutive First-Half Goals Vs. Cameroon
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Serbia turned a first-half deficit into a halftime lead in a matter of minutes. After trailing 1-0 at the 45th minute, the Eagles became the first team at the...
NBC Philadelphia
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
NBC Philadelphia
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
NBC Philadelphia
How Did Brazil Play Without Neymar in World Cup Win Against Switzerland?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanks to Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, Brazil sealed a 1-0 win against Switzerland on Monday to put it in pole position to finish first in Group H. After defeating Serbia 2-0 in its opener, a win or tie against Cameroon on Friday would secure Brazil’s first-place spot.
NBC Philadelphia
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NBC Philadelphia
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
NBC Philadelphia
Triple Whammy for England at Start of Second Half, Lead Wales 3-0
It was a triple whammy for England just after halftime. In the 49th minute, Marcus Rashford scored an incredible dart straight into the top right of the goal on a free kick. The Wales wall was no match for the English forward whose kick was too high for goalkeeper Ward.
NBC Philadelphia
Bruno Fernandes Scores Brace in Portugal's 2-0 Group H Win Over Uruguay
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal will be talking about Bruno. Bruno Fernandes, that is. The 28-year-old versatile midfielder scored a brace as Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0 in its second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup on Monday.
NBC Philadelphia
Social Media Goes Crazy Over USMNT Win, Advancement to Knockout Round
After two stressful hours and 100 minutes of play, the U.S. Men's National Team has in fact survived and advanced. The young American squad held on to a 1-0 lead to beat Iran and punch its ticket into the Round of 16. The game was not for the faint of...
NBC Philadelphia
Jean-Charles Castelletto Scores Cameroon's First 2022 World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jean-Charles Castelletto’s first international goal came at the perfect time for Cameroon. The 27-year-old center back put his country up 1-0 in its Group G match against Serbia...
NBC Philadelphia
What Is the Golden Boot? History, Winners, More About the World Cup Award
When a player competes in the World Cup, one goal is on their mind: win. Winning the World Cup immortalizes a player in their country forever. But if you can’t win it all, there are several other achievements to be won at each tournament. One of the most prestigious...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Uruguay in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Portugal's quest for a first FIFA World Cup title began with a 3-2 win that was nearly a devastating draw. Holding a 3-1 lead over Ghana, Portugal conceded a...
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Close to Deal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Lionel Messi reportedly could be taking his talents to South Beach. Inter Miami are close to an agreement with the Argentinian icon, according to a report from Matt Lawton...
NBC Philadelphia
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Roasts Belgium After World Cup Loss to Morocco
The emotional extremes of the World Cup were on full display in Qatar on Sunday. On one side, there was pure jubilation for Morocco following its 2-0 upset victory over Belgium. It was just the third ever World Cup win for the country and vaulted the team into first place in the Group F standings.
NBC Philadelphia
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
NBC Philadelphia
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC Philadelphia
Top Three Moments From Day 8 of 2022 World Cup
The Round of 16 picture soon will take shape. World Cup advancement scenarios have been determined with the final group stage games approaching. On Day 8 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Germany stayed alive with a late goal in a 1-1 draw against Spain. Costa Rica bounced back from a 7-0 loss to stun Japan with a 1-0 victory. Morocco's substitutes led the way in a 2-0 upset over Belgium. Croatia scored four unanswered goals in a 4-1 win after Canada found the back of the net for the first time in its World Cup history.
Comments / 0