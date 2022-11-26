ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit

A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia

Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
VIRGINIA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out

Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Virginia makes proposal to curb controversial type of fishing

FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups have called for the Commonwealth of Virginia to take some sort action against reduction menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is the only state on the east coast to allow reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment

EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia Attorney General Miyares Fights to Keep Title 42 in Place

Richmond, VA –Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares asked the United States District of Columbia District Court to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. This policy is one of the last remaining tools to strengthen the protection of our southern border.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Proposal to reduce cosmetology licensure hours sparks backlash

The General Laws Subcommittee room was filled to the brim and unusually colorful on an afternoon in March 2022. Approximately 50 cosmetology students, some sporting bright neon hair, had traveled from across the state to oppose a bill from Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, that aimed to reduce the number of training hours required for a cosmetology license.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy