Richmond fourth-grader speaks about public school education at Yale UniversityMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Va. NAACP calls for Election Integrity Unit to be disbanded; AG responds
They addressed the records received from the Virginia NAACP FOIA request to Virginia’s Attorney General’s Office regarding the topic of the “Election Integrity Unit”.
WSET
SmartRoof to expand in Virginia, creating 400+ new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that SmartRoof, one of the East Coast's leading roofing companies, will invest $350,000 to expand in Fairfax County. The company will relocate from its current location in McLean to occupy 25,000 square feet of office space at 11091 Sunset Hills...
After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit
A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NAACP shares results of info request on Virginia Election Integrity Unit; calls on Miyares to disband it
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is once again lashing out at the Virginia Attorney General's Office's new Election Integrity Unit. Tuesday, Virginia NAACP president Robert Barnette said the unit is “lacking” in any real substance. “This Unit is plainly a paper tiger," Barnette said. "A public-relations...
NBC12
‘Virginia has lost a great leader’: U.S. Rep. McEachin dies
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday at age 61. McEachin, a three-time congressman, recently won re-election in the 4th District, which covers the city of Richmond, Henrico, parts of Chesterfield and the Tri-Cities. “We don’t do this for glory or fame, we do this because we...
cardinalnews.org
Why Youngkin and nuclear proponents say now is the time to bring a small modular nuclear reactor to Southwest Virginia
Second part of a two-part series. Experts say Virginia is capable of building a small modular nuclear reactor today if approvals were in place. Here’s how. Virginia has a long and successful history with nuclear energy and nuclear assets that make it ideally suited to launch a small modular nuclear reactor to generate baseload electricity, nuclear experts and state officials have said in recent weeks.
Virginia takes first step towards teacher apprenticeship program
The Virginia Department of Education has issued over $140,000 in grants to local colleges to establish teacher apprenticeship programs in a move designed to combat a shortage of teachers across the commonwealth.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Virginia to Check Out
Virginia is rightly famed for its delightful small towns, a perfect blend of hospitality, history and happiness!. While some embrace the quaint charm of a small town, others have adopted an artsy outlook, meaning whatever you want from your small town trip, you’ll find it here!. From serene beaches...
Virginia makes proposal to curb controversial type of fishing
FORT MONROE, Va. (WFXR) — For years, conservation and sportfishing groups have called for the Commonwealth of Virginia to take some sort action against reduction menhaden fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Virginia is the only state on the east coast to allow reduction fishing in estuaries like the Chesapeake. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after the company declared bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment
EMPORIA – In the hundreds of pages of legal documents filed in a Southside Virginia courthouse as part of a closely watched gambling lawsuit, an image from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” succinctly captures what the surrounding legalese is about. It shows the android character Data standing at a craps table in a spaceship casino, […] The post Virginia skill-game lawsuit pushed back again over disputed budget amendment appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
It appears Facebook is behind code-named Henrico development
The site sits just south across Portugee Road from Meta’s existing 2.4 million-square-foot data center campus.
WJLA
'Gun violence is an epidemic': Va. lawmaker and colleagues respond to mass shootings
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginians continue mourning in the wake of deadly mass shootings claiming the lives of three football players at the University of Virginia and six Walmart employees in Chesapeake, state lawmakers are preparing to reignite the debate on guns when they reconvene on January 11.
WJLA
Republican lawmaker introduces a resolution to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Republican Delegate Tim Anderson filed a resolution to repeal the same-sex marriage constitutional prohibition in Virginia for the upcoming General Assembly session which begins in January. “It is a matter of equality,” said Del. Anderson. “It is not me, nor the government nor your...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia Attorney General Miyares Fights to Keep Title 42 in Place
Richmond, VA –Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares asked the United States District of Columbia District Court to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. This policy is one of the last remaining tools to strengthen the protection of our southern border.
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
NBC12
Proposal to reduce cosmetology licensure hours sparks backlash
The General Laws Subcommittee room was filled to the brim and unusually colorful on an afternoon in March 2022. Approximately 50 cosmetology students, some sporting bright neon hair, had traveled from across the state to oppose a bill from Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, that aimed to reduce the number of training hours required for a cosmetology license.
The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
