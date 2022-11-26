Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ken Hoffman takes Houston's temperature after frustrating boil water issues
As we all probably know, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice at 7:27 pm Sunday, November 27 after a water pressure issue at a water purification plant near Galena Park at 10:30 am — that same Sunday. Let’s see: 7:27 pm minus 10:30 am equals … You can crunch the numbers yourself, but leave it till tomorrow to discuss why it took city officials all day to alert Houston’s 2.3 million residents that their tap water might be dangerous to cook with, bathe in, or drink.Until the boil water notice is lifted, which according to Houston mayor...
Swing into action and help wild animals at Houston SPCA's golf tournament
Practice your swing and make a difference at the same time by attending Houston SPCA's Tee Off for Wildlife golf tournament on December 3.Every year, the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas takes in more than 12,000 ill, injured, and orphaned native wildlife from 270 species.It is the largest and most sophisticated wildlife response center in Texas, and the only trauma and wildlife rehabilitation center in southeast Texas that treats every wild animal that needs help.The staff works tirelessly, and now it's our turn to help them by showing up to Topgolf at 1030 Memorial Brook Blvd.The golf tournament will...
Edgy Portland doughnut chain opens fourth Houston-area location in Katy with drive-thru, murals, and wicked treats
A cult favorite doughnut chain continues to cast its spell on Houston. Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut opened its new Katy shop early Monday, November 28.Located in a former dry cleaner at 1301 N Fry Road, the new Voodoo features hand-painted murals, a see-through production kitchen, and the shop’s signature spinning display cases, according to a release. Its drive-thru will be open 24 hours a day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voodoo Doughnut (@voodoodoughnut) Voodoo Doughnut has earned wide acclaim...
'Burn you twice' hot chicken chain spices up Houston with fifth fiery location
A rapidly growing chicken tender restaurant will soon arrive in Spring. Urban Bird Hot Chicken will open its fifth Houston-area store next year in January.Located in the former B.Good space at 2162 Spring Stuebner Rd., Urban Bird will be part of The Market, a Kroger-anchored shopping center within the the larger City Place mixed-use development. Other nearby tenants include Torchy’s Tacos, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Beard Papa’s, the Japan-based cream puff bakery.First opened in 2020, Urban Bird is a chicken tenders concept with different spice blends that deliver increasing levels of heat. The six options range from "country" up to...
City of Houston announces boil notice updates, timeline, and important tips
UPDATE - Tuesday, November 29: The City of Houston has lifted the boil water notice that it issued Sunday, November 27.This comes as Houston Water confirms that it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption Customers should flush their water system by running cold-water faucets for at least one minute, cleaning automatic ice makers by making and discarding several batches of ice, and running water softeners through a regeneration cycle.-----Greater Houston and many surrounding areas are in the midst of...
Luxurious new mid-rise coming to River Oaks elevates with Park Avenue flair and lock-and-leave living
One of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods will be host to an elegant new Park Avenue vibe for Inner-Loop-minded buyers.A new mid-rise is set to break ground in the tony area between River Oaks and Avalon Place next year. Christened The Lexington (2419 Mimosa Dr.), the new condominium project is the latest development from Pelican Builders, the company behind the nearby buzzy boutique mid-rise, The Revere. The Lexington is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, with initial residences available around 18 months after groundbreaking, per press materials.A collab between Pelican Builders and the award-winning, Houston-based...
Explore 8 unique holiday villages at Houston's City Lights
Downtown Houston has just undergone a transformation, and the enchantment is so real. The extravaganza that is City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic gets lit via eight themed villages — each with its own unique delights — from November 18, 2022, through January 2, 2023.Open to the public and mostly free, the villages usher in everything from ice for skating to lights for gazing, and festive activities to make your whole family's season bright. Whether you’re enjoying a night out with friends or an evening of fam-friendly fun, here are eight must-have, magical experiences in the City Lights villages.See the treesThe...
Beloved Houston local art showcase decks the walls for 25th anniversary with can't-miss events
Local shoppers on the hunt for that perfect gift or art loves looking to expand their collections want to be at the annual Art on the Avenue event at Winter Street Studios in the Heights on December 3. The noted auction features more than 500 works of art by more than 250 local artists. Celebrating its 25th year, the event celebrates the creative process and encourages collecting works created here in the Houston area. Fittingly for the nation's most charitable city, Art on the Avenue is also an important fundraiser for Avenue, a Houston nonprofit dedicated to developing affordable homes.Among...
Houston jingles all the way to top-5 status in new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Houstonians decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays (find them here), we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names Houston the No. 4 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10 — and one taking the top overall spot.Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S. The...
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and city leaders still searching for answers after water plant failure
With the boil notice finally lifted, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is still searching for answers. "Stuff happens, whether I like it or don't like it," Mayor Sylvester Turner tells CultureMap news partner ABC13. According to Turner, a transformer at the water plant failed, as well as the backup transformer. Generators never kicked in.The city has a long-standing $56 million contract with NRG Energy Services to have backup power generation equipment at the East Water Purification Plant."Well, we did have generators, but when the transformers failed to operate, it prevented the generators from being connected in order to provide the additional...
Wander into wonder with magical new experience at Sugar Land Town Square
Ready to be wowed? Department of Wonder, Sugar Land Town Square’s pioneering entertainment concept, is officially open to the public and ready to welcome you and your family this holiday season.Like stepping into a video game, Department of Wonder stages a mixed-reality quest where guests are given a special lantern and charged with bringing light to darkness by unraveling stories and solving puzzles. The 10,000-square-foot venue combines interactive theater with emerging technologies to create an immersive, fantastical experience.Department of Wonder was created by an acclaimed team of storytellers, technologists, designers, and producers with decades of collective experience. The distinguished team...
Houston gobbles up spot among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Houston. The Bayou City comes in at No. 53 on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.In addition to the cities’ overall ranking, WalletHub revealed the cities’ rankings for the individual categories they were evaluated by. Five of those categories include Thanksgiving Celebrations and Traditions, Affordability,...
Houston Independent School District cancels classes again due to city-wide boil notice
With the issues surrounding the city-wide boil notice still unresolved, Houston Independent School District has announced all its campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 29. This comes after classes were canceled on Monday, November 28."This decision has been made due to the logistical challenges caused by the notice," district staff notes in an email. "Those challenges prevent the district from being able to provide meals for its students and ensure safe water is available for students and staff."The email goes on to add that all HISD employees will be working remotely unless otherwise instructed by the chief...
Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Sugar Land as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Sugar Land is $2,793 per person, the 15th highest in the nation. As CultureMap previously reported, Sugar Land residents here make an average of $123,261; the average home price is $337,600.Fittingly, Fort Bend, home to Sugar Land, was recently named the second-richest county in Texas.As for Greater Houston, Santa's bag...
Innovative, gluten-free Montrose restaurant returns with new breads and pastries, coffees, and hours
A staple Montrose restaurant has reopened its doors after a yearlong closure. Vibrant has resumed service with a number of changes designed to give people more of what they love about the restaurant.First opened in 2018 by owner Kelly Barnhart, Vibrant serves food that is designed to be both nutritious and eye-catching. All of its dishes are gluten-free, dairy-free, white sugar-free, and non-GMO. The restaurant closed for renovations last year to upgrade its kitchen and create a retail section for grab-and-go items.“The way we had our kitchen designed originally ended up not being efficient enough for the way our operation...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Thanksgiving weekend
This week, millions across America will gather with friends and family to feast and give thanks. Here in Houston, that means starting the day with the popular annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade downtown, which stars 50 Cent, Bun B, and the esteemed Dr. Peter Hotez. After Turkey Day, your weekend includes World Cup watch parties, art shows, plays ad performances, an appearance by Baby Shark (really), a cruelly intentioned '90s musical, and a visit by an internationally renowned food writer, journalist, and TV cook.Enjoy, stay safe, and have a Happy Thanksgiving: Here are your best bets for the long weekend. Thursday,...
Iconic Texas 'cowboy-style' barbecue joint's Katy location quietly closes
One of the most iconic names in Texas barbecue has closed its Houston-area location. Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que ceased operations on Monday, November 21.A sign posted at the door read as follows: “We are sad to inform you this location is permanently closed, and we are sorry for any inconvenience.” A call to the restaurant’s listed phone number went unanswered, and its social media pages on Instagram and Facebook are offline. CultureMap has contacted the restaurant for comment about the closure and will update this article when it responds.Opened in late 2019, the Katy location of Cooper’s replicated part...
How UTHealth Houston is pushing the boundaries of heart and vascular medicine
Building on Houston’s legacy as the birthplace of cardiovascular surgery, a new generation of physicians and researchers are leading the field into new frontiers of lifesaving discovery and patient care.Gustavo S. Oderich, MD, is one of the outstanding surgeons writing the next chapter in heart and vascular medicine.Oderich, professor and John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Distinguished Chair of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery with UTHealth Houston Heart and Vascular, and a world-class team are pioneering minimally invasive endovascular surgical techniques to treat complex aortic aneurysms.In fact, Oderich is one of the few surgeons in the United States — and the...
CultureMap's Wine Guy Chris Shepherd toasts the 'life-saving' Italian liqueur that's perfect for the holidays
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes.In this week's column, he shares his love for amaro. Take it away, Chris.----All right, team! Listen up! This week, I’m going to give you some very important holiday information to help you get through all of the parties, family gatherings, and large, festive dinners. We are not going to...
2 James Beard Award-winning chefs return to Houston fine-dining palace for book launch and fundraising dinner
Houstonians hold Brennan’s of Houston in high regard for many reasons. Whether it’s the refined atmosphere, polished service, or signature dishes like turtle soup, pecan-crusted fish, and bananas Foster, the Creole restaurant has been a fine dining staple for more than 50 years. The restaurant’s legacy extends beyond its walls. Known for its rigorous training and high standards, Brennan’s alumni have gone on to lead some of Houston’s best restaurants. They include: Mark Holley (Davis Street), Mark Cox (Mark’s), Randy Evans (H-E-B), Lance Fegen (Liberty Kitchen), Danny Trace (Potente), Bobby Matos (State of Grace and La Lucha), Joe Cervantez (Pier...
