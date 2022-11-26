ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso announces 'Nana' dies at 99

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced Tuesday the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre “Nana" who died at age 99. Aguirre appeared in several of the Nissan commercials. Aguirre was Clarke's grandmother. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Some Lujan-Chavez Elementary students relocated after trash can fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Lujan-Chavez Elementary School were evacuated Monday due to a small fire in the trash inside the school. The fire, which was an area where fifth-grade classes are, was extinguished, according to Brenda Mills, principal at the school. Socorro Independent School...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso DA ordered to appear in court

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court twice this week after she’s tried to stay out of the public eye for months. The hearing on Monday has to do with her recall trial and comes after hundreds of criminal cases were dismissed, due to her office running out of time to indict them.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

YWCA of El Paso holds Giving Tuesday event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA of El Paso held its Giving Tuesday event and you can help make a difference and donate. YWCA of El Paso partnered with other non-profits to make each donation count. All the money donated in El Paso will stay in El Paso...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy