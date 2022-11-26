Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Police identify man who prompted SWAT situation in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who prompted a SWAT situation while officers were serving search warrants in central El Paso Monday night. Officers arrested 33-year-old Julio Cesar Perez. The SWAT situation happened at the 3300 block of Harrison around 8:25 p.m. Officials...
cbs4local.com
SWAT situation took place in central El Paso after man barricades inside home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT situation happened in central El Paso Monday night. The SWAT situation is took place at the 3300 block of Harrison Avenue and Copia Street. The El Paso Police Department's gang unit was executing a warrant on a man for charges of aggravated...
cbs4local.com
Affidavit: Woman fired gun to let victims know 'she wasn't afraid to use it' in shooting
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Court documents released more information about the shooting that happened at the Glory Road parking garage in west El Paso over the weekend where one person was injured. The shooting happened at the parking garage on Glory Road on Sunday around 12:31 a.m. Sasha...
cbs4local.com
Shooting at Glory Road Parking Garage leaves 1 injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police stated two people were arrested in connection to a shooting at the parking garage located on Glory Road in west El Paso. The shooting left left a 23-year-old woman injured. Police responded to a shooting call at 12:31 a.m. Sunday. Sasha...
cbs4local.com
Inmate accused of trying to take deputy's weapon away while receiving medical check at UMC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man who had been arrested on Sunday was given additional charges for assaulting an officer and trying to take his weapon while the suspect was at the hospital receiving a medical check. Police officers arrested Joe Watts on Sunday morning for a warrant...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting in Canutillo neighborhood has bond split
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of being responsible for a shooting in Canutillo last week had his court hearing on Monday. The judge did not lower the suspect's bond but did split his bond. Andre Bryce Gilmer, 22, along with another person is accused of showing up...
cbs4local.com
ESC Region 19 Head Start reports more than 2 dozen catalytic converter thefts from school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — ESC Region 19 Head Start officials said 28 catalytic converters were stolen from their buses over Thanksgiving break. The discovery was made Monday making it difficult to provide transports, stated a representative for Head Start. Surveillance video provided by ESC Region 19 shows two...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man dies after crash on US Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man died after a crash on U.S. Highway 62/180 in Hudspeth County last week. Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said 24-year-old Luis Roberto Zamorano was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on the single lane of highway 62/180.
cbs4local.com
2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving two trucks Monday morning in the Lower Valley. The crash happened on Lee Trevino Drive and Highland Avenue heading north blocking the right lane and shoulder, according to fire dispatch. Dispatch said the...
cbs4local.com
Gas leak evacuates businesses in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A gas leak was reported at Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Businesses nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, according to a spokesman with El Paso Fire Department. A spokesperson with the Texas Gas Service said "a...
cbs4local.com
Multiple-vehicle crash reported at Loop 375 and Iron Medics
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles along Loop 375 near William Beaumont Army Medical Center was reported Monday morning. Cameras that belong to the Texas Department of Transportation showed several vehicles at the crash site along Loop 375 and Iron Medics Drive. The crash caused...
cbs4local.com
Driver in minivan accused of trying to smuggle bundles of cocaine into U.S.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — More than 19 pounds of cocaine were found under the dashboard of a minivan that crossed into El Paso from Mexico. The discovery was made Monday at the Stanton Bridge. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a 71-year-old Mexican man drove up in...
cbs4local.com
Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso announces 'Nana' dies at 99
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Charlie Clark Nissan of El Paso announced Tuesday the passing of Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre “Nana" who died at age 99. Aguirre appeared in several of the Nissan commercials. Aguirre was Clarke's grandmother. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in...
cbs4local.com
DA's resignation will not impact Walmart shooting state case, UTEP professor says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's resignation will take effect on Dec. 15 and a professor at the University of Texas at El Paso said he doesn't believe cases will be impacted. There's been concern her resignation will impact the state trial for...
cbs4local.com
Some Lujan-Chavez Elementary students relocated after trash can fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and staff at Lujan-Chavez Elementary School were evacuated Monday due to a small fire in the trash inside the school. The fire, which was an area where fifth-grade classes are, was extinguished, according to Brenda Mills, principal at the school. Socorro Independent School...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers stop colored fentanyl, meth smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso stopped a smuggling attempt on Thanksgiving Day. The officers intercepted 26 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of fentanyl. “While many families were enjoying time together...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA ordered to appear in court
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is expected to appear in court twice this week after she’s tried to stay out of the public eye for months. The hearing on Monday has to do with her recall trial and comes after hundreds of criminal cases were dismissed, due to her office running out of time to indict them.
cbs4local.com
Shop Small Saturday Market held at Cimarron in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Canyons at Cimarron hosted the Shop Small Saturday Market just in time for the Holidays. The market was held at 7460 Cimarron Market on the west side of El Paso. Local creators, artisans, and artists were on hand to share their local goods...
cbs4local.com
First 24 hour drive-thru dispensary now open in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The first 24-hour drive-thru dispensary opened in Las Cruces. A spokesperson with High Horse Cannabis company told CBS4 on your side they opened up to increase accessibility for medical patients. "I love that I am a medical patient," said Las Crucen Sydney Polk. "To us...
cbs4local.com
YWCA of El Paso holds Giving Tuesday event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA of El Paso held its Giving Tuesday event and you can help make a difference and donate. YWCA of El Paso partnered with other non-profits to make each donation count. All the money donated in El Paso will stay in El Paso...
