OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Under head coach Lane Kiffin‘s leadership, Ole Miss Football has experienced unprecedented levels of success, and the university is committed to continuing that momentum into the future. Kiffin, who informed his team of the news prior to last week’s game, has inked a new contract, it was announced Tuesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

OXFORD, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO