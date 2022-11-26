Read full article on original website
Costa Rica Stuns Japan With Late Goal From Keysher Fuller
There’s no quit in Costa Rica. Four days after dropping a 7-0 contest against Spain, Los Ticos bounced back and beat Japan thanks to a goal from Keysher Fuller in the 81st minute. Costa Rica capitalized on its first chance of the second half. Fuller lofted a shot on...
Cody Gakpo Continues Breakout Performance With Goal Vs. Qatar
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cody Gakpo is a certified World Cup star through three games. The 23-year-old Dutch winger recorded his third goal of the tournament on Tuesday to put the Netherlands up...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal.
What Is the Golden Boot? History, Winners, More About the World Cup Award
When a player competes in the World Cup, one goal is on their mind: win. Winning the World Cup immortalizes a player in their country forever. But if you can’t win it all, there are several other achievements to be won at each tournament. One of the most prestigious...
How the USMNT Reached the World Cup Round of 16
The U.S. men's national team has advanced. Faced with a win-or-go-home scenario, the United States toughed out a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The USMNT entered the third and final group stage matchday in third place behind second-place Iran,...
Christian Pulisic Sends Epic Message From Hospital After USMNT's Win Over Iran
It looks like U.S. men's national team fans don't have to worry about Christian Pulisic's injury. The star American winger sent out a Snapchat picture of himself in a hospital bed on Tuesday and wrote that he would be ready for Saturday's Round of 16 showdown with the Netherlands. "So...
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men's national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they'll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic was taken...
