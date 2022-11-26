St. Clair County Recorder of Deeds Michael Costello dies at 77

St. Clair County Recorder of Deeds Michael Costello, who had served as recorder since 1984 and held countywide positions for 48 years, died on Friday, according to his brother, former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello.

Michael Costello was 77.

Rep. Costello said his brother died peacefully of natural causes from heart failure and was surrounded by his wife, Patrice, and his family.

Michael Costello was elected to the St. Clair County Board of Review in 1974 and served in that post for 10 years before winning the recorder of deeds election in 1984.

He was most recently re-elected as recorder of deeds in 2020.

“He loved his family. He loved politics,” Rep. Costello said.

“He was very active from the time he was a teenager until recently in politics and was well known not only to the people within the Democratic Party in our area but also countywide people knew him. He was very active.”

Funeral arrangements are pending with Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights.