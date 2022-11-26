ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

St. Clair County Recorder of Deeds Michael Costello dies at 77

By Mike Koziatek
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

St. Clair County Recorder of Deeds Michael Costello, who had served as recorder since 1984 and held countywide positions for 48 years, died on Friday, according to his brother, former U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello.

Michael Costello was 77.

Rep. Costello said his brother died peacefully of natural causes from heart failure and was surrounded by his wife, Patrice, and his family.

Michael Costello was elected to the St. Clair County Board of Review in 1974 and served in that post for 10 years before winning the recorder of deeds election in 1984.

He was most recently re-elected as recorder of deeds in 2020.

“He loved his family. He loved politics,” Rep. Costello said.

“He was very active from the time he was a teenager until recently in politics and was well known not only to the people within the Democratic Party in our area but also countywide people knew him. He was very active.”

Funeral arrangements are pending with Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights.

Comments / 1

Related
KMOV

Park shelter to be named after St. Louis County detective killed in the line of duty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shelter at a North County park is being renamed for a St. Louis County police detective who was killed in the line of duty. Antonio Valentine was killed in a crash that happened in Bellfontaine Neighbors on December 1, 2021. Valentine worked inside the Bureau of Drug Enforcement at the time and was a military veteran. He is survived by four children.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005

(AP)- A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, though his lawyers are seeking to have the lethal injection halted. Kevin Johnson’s attorneys don’t deny that he killed Police...
MISSOURI STATE
brentwoodmo.org

A Message from Mayor Dimmitt

You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Execution of Kevin Johnson looms

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is set to execute a man who killed a Kirkwood police officer in a heinous, execution-style murder. Activists say that killer is a victim of injustice. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones quits Twitter after Elon Musk tweeted about Ferguson and the long-ago debunked “hands up, don’t shoot” narrative.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis County Council to consider cutting positions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Council will consider cutting positions. News 4 learned about a proposal by the Council’s Budget Committee to address a $41 million hole in next year’s budget. The idea is to fill only a quarter of the county’s job vacancies. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the move would impact job openings in the police and public health departments.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX2Now

Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning. In a message to parents via Facebook, district officials noted that the gun was seized at a student checkpoint Tuesday morning. That said, officials say there were not any reported threats made to the school or anyone at it prior to the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
BELLEVILLE, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
4K+
Followers
175
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy