Bradenton, FL

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Manatee Avenue in Bradenton, police say

By Robyn Murrell
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

A motorcyclist died after a crash with two vehicles on Manatee Avenue in Bradenton on Saturday morning, Bradenton Police Department said in a news release.

The wreck happened at about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Manatee Avenue West and 47th Street West, police said.

Traffic investigators say the motorcyclist was riding westbound on Manatee Avenue. The bike was hit by a vehicle turning onto westbound Manatee Avenue from 47th Street. The driver of the vehicle was attempting to make an immediate U-turn to eastbound Manatee Avenue, police said.

The impact knocked the motorcyclist off of the bike and into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes, where the rider was hit by another vehicle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police did not provide any identifying details about the motorcyclist.

Both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, no criminal charges were expected.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Bradenton Police Department Officer Ian Emrich at Ian.Emrich@BradentonPD.com.

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
