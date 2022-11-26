ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering

A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Lending Firm BlockFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Citing FTX Collapse

Crypto lending platform BlockFi is officially filing for bankruptcy after weeks of rumors surrounding the firm’s connections to FTX. Today, BlockFi announced its voluntary Chapter 11 filing, naming the collapse of FTX as the primary cause. “Today, BlockFi filed voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code…
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launches New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency and On-Chain Accounting

US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry, particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post, Coinbase says it’s exploring new ways to prove reserves using more crypto-native methods, plus announcing a $500,000 developer grant program to encourage others to do so as well.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin

The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Not Dead Yet, According to InvestAnswers – Here’s Why

A popular crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is still a viable project despite getting hammered by nearly 96% from its all-time highs. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that bustling development activity on Solana is a sign that its fundamentals are still strong, regardless of the current price of SOL.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Next for Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC), According to Popular Crypto Analyst

A popular crypto analyst is identifying the next moves to be made by three digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) and leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,000 Twitter followers that ADA doesn’t look ready to catch a bid despite being 90% down from its all-time highs already.
dailyhodl.com

MetaMask Meets New Competitor As Crypto Wallet Phantom Expands to Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)

Crypto wallet Phantom is expanding its services to the Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) blockchains, bringing competition to other popular non-custodial wallets like MetaMask. Announcing via Twitter, Phantom says it was founded with the intention of eventually expanding into a multichain existence, starting with the Ethereum network. “Phantom was actually...

