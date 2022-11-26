Read full article on original website
Related
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin (BTC) on the Verge of Recovering
A popular analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash of last year says that the flagship crypto could be on the verge of ending its downtrend. The pseudonymous analyst known as Dave the Wave tells his 130,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now at the bottom of his logarithmic growth curve (LGC), implying that BTC is at a critical support level.
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Not Going Away Despite Crisis of Confidence in Crypto
The chief executive of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital says that the top two leading digital assets aren’t going anywhere despite widespread negative sentiment in the industry. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, billionaire Mike Novogratz says that he doesn’t envision king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) and leading...
Solana-Based Crypto Project Serum (SRM) Says It’s ‘Defunct’ After FTX and Alameda Collapse
The Solana (SOL)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum (SRM) is updating its community as it faces fallout from the FTX collapse. According to the Project Serum Twitter account, Serum’s mainnet is defunct after the disintegration of FTX left its security permanently compromised. “What’s next for ProjectSerum:. With the collapse...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Calls for International Blockchain-Based Payments System: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly calling for an international payments system based on distributed ledger technology. According to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Putin says that a blockchain-based international payments system is much more suitable in today’s world. “It is possible to create a new system of...
Crypto Veteran Bobby Lee Reveals His Bitcoin Price Floor, Says Bad Actors of Industry Should Be ‘Flushed Out’
Crypto industry veteran Bobby Lee says that bad actors ignorant of regulation have to be expunged from the market. In a new interview with Bloomberg Markets Asia on Yahoo Finance, Lee, co-founder of Hong Kong-based crypto exchange BTCC, reveals what price he expects Bitcoin (BTC) to bottom out at the end of the bear market.
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Says He’s Still a Bitcoin Bull, Predicts Crypto Firms Emerge Stronger From Market Turmoil
Hedge fund veteran Tom Lee remains long-term bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and expects the crypto industry to come out of its bear market stronger than before. In a new interview on CNBC, the Fundstrat managing partner says while 2022 has been “terrible” for crypto investors, he thinks a new chapter could be emerging.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Will Bring 200,000,000 More Users to Crypto, Says Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson says that tech mogul Elon Musk has the ability to onboard 200 million more people to crypto with his recent purchase of social media giant Twitter. Speaking at the Web Summit 2022 conference, Hoskinson says that Cardano and three other Ethereum (ETH) competitors are battling...
Crypto Lending Firm BlockFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Citing FTX Collapse
Crypto lending platform BlockFi is officially filing for bankruptcy after weeks of rumors surrounding the firm’s connections to FTX. Today, BlockFi announced its voluntary Chapter 11 filing, naming the collapse of FTX as the primary cause. “Today, BlockFi filed voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code…
Coinbase Launches New Initiative To Promote Crypto Exchange Transparency and On-Chain Accounting
US crypto exchange giant Coinbase is launching an initiative to help encourage more transparency among firms in the industry, particularly in regard to proof of reserves. In a blog post, Coinbase says it’s exploring new ways to prove reserves using more crypto-native methods, plus announcing a $500,000 developer grant program to encourage others to do so as well.
Bitcoin Whales Load Up Over $789,000,000 in BTC in Less Than One Week: Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading crypto analytics firm finds Bitcoin (BTC) whales are re-accumulating after selling off huge amounts of the top crypto asset in the wake of FTX’s implosion earlier this month. According to Santiment, whales have been dumping their cumulative holdings for 13 months, and addresses holding between 100 and...
Charles Hoskinson Says Failed Cardano Stablecoin Project a Total Loss on Investment, ‘Utterly Distasteful’
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Charles Hoskinson is addressing the issue concerning Ardana, a Cardano-based stablecoin project that recently halted operations. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that as an early investor in the project, his investment appears to be a total loss. “I saw over the last few days some...
Coinbase Announces Upcoming Support for Ethereum (ETH)-Based NFT Gaming Studio Altcoin
The biggest crypto exchange in the US says it is adding the native token of the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming studio Vulcan Forged (PYR) to its list of supported digital coins. According to Coinbase, the platform is debuting trading of the Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin on November 29th once liquidity conditions...
Ethereum Primed for Imminent Move That Could Dictate Its Performance for the Next Year, Says Top Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) is gearing up for a big move that could dictate whether it outperforms Bitcoin (BTC) next year. Justin Bennett tells his 111,600 Twitter followers that the ETH/BTC pair is about to make a decision soon as it approaches the end point of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Not Dead Yet, According to InvestAnswers – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist says that Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is still a viable project despite getting hammered by nearly 96% from its all-time highs. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that bustling development activity on Solana is a sign that its fundamentals are still strong, regardless of the current price of SOL.
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Hold Up Better Than Bitcoin (BTC) in Next Market Correction
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says that Ethereum (ETH) is showing strong support, while Bitcoin (BTC) will likely fall lower. In a new interview with Deep Dive host Cassandra Leah, McGlone says Bitcoin could drop 38% from its current trading price, comparing the risk asset to Internet stocks during the dot.com bust.
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Getting Close to ‘Max Pain’ Levels – Here’s How Low BTC Could Go
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo has a “max pain” model for Bitcoin that suggests a floor price for BTC at the bottom of its bear market. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that he’s estimating a Bitcoin bottom by looking at where BTC’s price would be if 58% to 61% of all coins would be below the price of purchase, or at a loss.
Here’s What’s Next for Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC), According to Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular crypto analyst is identifying the next moves to be made by three digital assets, including Ethereum (ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) and leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,000 Twitter followers that ADA doesn’t look ready to catch a bid despite being 90% down from its all-time highs already.
MetaMask Meets New Competitor As Crypto Wallet Phantom Expands to Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)
Crypto wallet Phantom is expanding its services to the Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) blockchains, bringing competition to other popular non-custodial wallets like MetaMask. Announcing via Twitter, Phantom says it was founded with the intention of eventually expanding into a multichain existence, starting with the Ethereum network. “Phantom was actually...
