NBC Sports
Lionel Messi set for richest deal in MLS history, summer move to Beckham’s Miami
Lionel Messi is close to moving to Inter Miami next summer, where he’ll become the richest player in Major League Soccer history according to a sensational report in The Sunday Times. Considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation, the 35-year-old Messi is still playing at...
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup
Casemiro's stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.
‘He doesn’t deserve this’: Brazil plot for Switzerland test without Neymar | Louise Taylor
Brazil manager Tite has already chosen his star striker’s replacement but warns against fouls that ‘target specific players’ in Qatar
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Croatia beats Canada, 4-1
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway on FS1, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, where Croatia beat Canada 4-1. Earlier, Costa Rica beat Japan in a Group E battle, and Morocco beat Belgium in a...
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
BBC
Manchester United: Gary Neville urges Glazer family to 'engage' with fans in sale of club
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says the Glazer family need to "engage properly with the fans" about any new prospective owners of the club. The Glazers have said they are considering selling United as they "explore strategic alternatives". Their move follows years of protest from fans against their ownership.
Now streaming on Twitch: Luis Enrique, the most interesting coach at the World Cup
AL-RAYAN, Qatar – There was a brief pause, surely because FIFA’s Spanish-to-English translator was weighing how best to interpret for mixed company the vulgar term Luis Enrique had just applied to himself in the midst of the Spanish national team’s official press conference. The translator went with “stupid,” though Spanish-based media made clear that the coach’s wry word choice, “gilipollas,” is quite a bit stronger than that – more like “a––––––” or “idiot.”“You might find it interesting that I do so much better when I’m managing problems, I’m that much of a gilipollas,” he said, prompting laughter among the journalists present. “Don’t...
Juventus: Entire soccer club board of directors resigns over charges of false accounting
The entire board of directors of Juventus, including the club's President Andrea Agnelli and CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, has resigned over charges of false accounting, a statement from the Italian soccer club said Monday.
BBC
Matt Dawson column: 'It's unravelling for Jones - the RFU has a decision to make'
After England's defeat by South Africa, the Rugby Football Union has to take a long, hard look at the team and coaching set-up and ask itself a simple question: are we going to win the Rugby World Cup next year?. That is not the standard I'm setting. That is the...
