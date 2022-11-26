ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders came together Tuesday to donate to the South Bend International Airport’s 11th annual “Bears in the Air” program. The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center.
kentuckytoday.com

TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
WNDU

Indiana Chamber discusses leaking talent pipeline

WNDU

Blood donations needed in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!. The South Bend Medical Foundation says potential blood donors can make an appointment at any of their donor centers. On Tuesday, they are holding mobile blood drives at The Tire Rack from 8...
WNDU

Toys for Tots Drive returns to WNDU this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is upon us, and WNDU is trying to ensure every child has presents under the tree. This year marks the 28th year of WNDU-TV’s partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots South Bend toy drive. Over the past 27...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Quilts of Valor in the Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after Quilts of Valor in the Bend joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Quilts of Valor is a group that hand-sews quilts that they gift to veterans as a token of appreciation. They say veterans often don’t get the...
WNDU

First Alert Weather

WNDU

Grape Road to have southbound lane restrictions in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is in place for a portion of Grape Road in Mishawaka!. Southbound restrictions are in place between Indian Ridge Boulevard and Douglas Road, due to curb installations and pavement improvements. Normal traffic is expected to resume on the evening of Wednesday, Dec....
WNDU

Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month. There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It is...
swmichigandining.com

Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria

Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
