South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders came together Tuesday to donate to the South Bend International Airport’s 11th annual “Bears in the Air” program. The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center.
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
2 Kosciusko Co. companies reach finals of ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ competition
Indiana Chamber discusses leaking talent pipeline
Kosciusko County businesses in final round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two businesses out of Kosciusko County are the finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition. The two businesses remaining, Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood of Syracuse, are now competing for the championship. The community can vote for...
2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Wisconsin loses commitment from top talent in 2023 class following hiring of Luke Fickell
Less than an hour after Luke Fickell was named the head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, the team faces the fallout of players like 3-star offensive tackle Christopher Terek. On Sunday, Terek took to his Twitter page to announce his decommitment from Wisconsin and make a hard commitment to Notre Dame.
Blood donations needed in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!. The South Bend Medical Foundation says potential blood donors can make an appointment at any of their donor centers. On Tuesday, they are holding mobile blood drives at The Tire Rack from 8...
Toys for Tots Drive returns to WNDU this Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is upon us, and WNDU is trying to ensure every child has presents under the tree. This year marks the 28th year of WNDU-TV’s partnership with the Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots South Bend toy drive. Over the past 27...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Quilts of Valor in the Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details after Quilts of Valor in the Bend joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. Quilts of Valor is a group that hand-sews quilts that they gift to veterans as a token of appreciation. They say veterans often don’t get the...
First Alert Weather
Grape Road to have southbound lane restrictions in Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is in place for a portion of Grape Road in Mishawaka!. Southbound restrictions are in place between Indian Ridge Boulevard and Douglas Road, due to curb installations and pavement improvements. Normal traffic is expected to resume on the evening of Wednesday, Dec....
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
Mobile food distribution sites to open for those in need in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its mobile food distribution sites for next month. There are 11 different locations serving as distribution sites during December. Assorted food items are being offered free of charge, and all items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. It is...
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
Families of students involved in Warsaw bus crash sue trucking companies, driver
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the families of the Illinois high school hockey team involved in the tragic Warsaw bus-semi crash in early November filed a lawsuit against the truck driver and the trucking companies he was employed by. According to court documents, the lawsuit seeks reparations from...
